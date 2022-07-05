ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Former Green Wave soccer player brings camp to Miss-Lou

By Hunter Cloud
Natchez Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHEZ — Cathedral Alumnus Nic Waycaster returned to the Miss-Lou this summer to offer a soccer camp for players in grades 8 through 12. Waycaster currently lives in Austin, Texas, and is a coach in the T and C Sports Austin Soccer Club academy. Waycaster is working on...

www.natchezdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Weigh-ins this weekend; Vidalia hosts youth national bass-fishing tournament

VIDALIA, La. — Redneck Adventures Mid-South Broadcasting is hosting the Basstactix National Championship today through Saturday, July 9, in Vidalia, Louisiana. Wednesday, July 6, was the sign-up, meet-and-greet and dinner for contestants. The hundreds of contestants from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama may enter the junior varsity or high school...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Green Wave looking for bounce back season in 2022

NATCHEZ — Last year was a down year for Cathedral High School’s varsity girls’ soccer teams as the Lady Green Wave failed to make the 2021 MAIS Division II Playoffs as one of the top two teams in Division II South. And that was just one year...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Billie Rustin Adkins Laird

NATCHEZ – Billie Rustin Adkins Laird, 84, of Natchez, MS, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loving family, on the morning of Saturday, July 2, 2022. Billie was a valued and long-standing member of the Natchez community, Trinity Episcopal Church, Pilgrimage Garden Club and Daughters of the American Revolution.
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Texas State
Natchez, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Magnolia, MS
City
Austin, TX
Natchez Democrat

Reba Burge Ransom

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcomed our beloved Reba Burge Ransom into His glorious Kingdom on June 27, 2022 – the same date He welcomed her dearly loved mother home 26 years ago. She leaves to mourn and carry on her rich and powerful legacy: her husband of nearly 44 years, Herman Sidney Ransom, Natchez, MS; their four daughters, Tracie Ransom, Kansas City, MO; Kellee Ransom, Kansas City, MO; Ashlee (Lawrence) Strong, Atlanta, GA and Leslee (Marcus) Parrott, Chicago, IL; two grandchildren whom she adored, Emery Erin and Sage Nia Parrott of Chicago, IL; one sister, Betty (Edwin) Carter, Muscle Shoals, AL; five brothers, Elijah (Shirley) Clime, Birmingham, AL; Jimmie (Dorothy) Burge, El Paso, TX; Tyree (Vicki) Burge, Birmingham, AL; Hershell (Patricia) Hicks, Birmingham, AL and Irry Hicks,
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Natchez Democrat

Keep an eye out for Smokey and his friends

JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said the summertime brings on increased activity in black bears. Last year, Natchez had a week or two of bear sightings before one was captured and relocated in June. Bear sightings are natural this time of year and should not...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Fishing, films and more on tap at parks and rec

From movies to fishing, the Natchez Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a summer-long activities program aimed to give young people a variety of ways to be active. The events and camps are meant to support families and provide inclusive and engaging activities for the kids in the community, said Sanora Cole, director.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Isiah Brown

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Isiah Brown, of Fayette, MS who died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, MS, will be at Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael White, Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Wave#A Camp#Soccer Club#Class C#Cathedral Alumnus
Natchez Democrat

Quintella Ann White

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Quintella Ann White, 59, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the Eternal Hope Church in Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery. Mrs. White, daughter of Mrs. Pearline Brown of Ferriday died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

A LOOK INSIDE: Natchez High School building project coming along

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District Superintendent Fred Butcher said the new high school and renovated middle school built on the campus of Natchez High School would be one that Natchez should be proud of. The buildings provide a leap to bring the campus into the 21st century, with...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Martha Ann Ford Herrington

WOODVILLE – Martha Ann Ford Herrington, 80, of Woodville, MS, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA, on July 3, 2022. She was born on July 14, 1941, in Woodville to the late L. Russell Ford and Grace Smith Hudgens. She was a member of Woodville Baptist Church.
WOODVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

LDWF makes 12 DWI arrests in Operation Dry Water, MDWFP makes 25

BATON ROUGE — Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were out in Concordia Parish and across the state this weekend participating in Operation Dry Water. The operation is to enforce boating safety laws and educate boaters about boating safety and the dangers of boating while intoxicated.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Natchez Democrat

Cars collide in front of Parkway, one overturns; other details unknown

NATCHEZ — A two-car rollover accident in front of Parkway Baptist Church backed up traffic at about 11:35 a.m. all the way from that area to Merit Health Natchez hospital. Early reports indicate a driver of a gray Honda traveling from the area of the church across the intersection of U.S. 61 on Melrose Montebello Parkway and collided with a red Jeep. The red Jeep rolled over during the crash.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Natchez Police Department investigating neighborhood shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department, Monday, July 5, 2022, officers were dispatched to the area of Maplewood Lane and Beechwood Lane about shots fired. When police arrived, they spoke with several witnesses in the area regarding the incident. Witnesses relayed numerous tips to police that described a silver or light-colored […]
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

Vidalia man accused of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) – A Vidalia man has been arrested for allegedly beginning an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile, said Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ian Reed, 28, has been charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The investigation began...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Last Week in Natchez: June 27 to July 4, 2022

Not a subscriber? Here is what you missed the week of June 13 to June 20, 2022. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions/ for more information. Nominations have wrapped up. Voting is under way as of July 1st, 2022.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

DAUGHTRY: Civilian stops to help out in two-car rollover accident

NATCHEZ — Traffic stalled for at least 30 minutes in front of Parkway Baptist Church on U.S. 61 North and Melrose Montebello Parkway due to a two-car accident in which one vehicle was laying upside down near the intersection. The accident backed up traffic at about 11:35 a.m. all...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tornado siren testing today at noon

Residents of Natchez-Adams County should hear tornado sirens go off under clear blue skies today at noon, according to Adams County Emergency Management Agency officials. This is part of routine siren testing. Those who live or happen to be near a siren when it goes off are asked to contact Adams County EMA and let them know the siren is working.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy