Former Green Wave soccer player brings camp to Miss-Lou

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcomed our beloved Reba Burge Ransom into His glorious Kingdom on June 27, 2022 – the same date He welcomed her dearly loved mother home 26 years ago. She leaves to mourn and carry on her rich and powerful legacy: her husband of nearly 44 years, Herman Sidney Ransom, Natchez, MS; their four daughters, Tracie Ransom, Kansas City, MO; Kellee Ransom, Kansas City, MO; Ashlee (Lawrence) Strong, Atlanta, GA and Leslee (Marcus) Parrott, Chicago, IL; two grandchildren whom she adored, Emery Erin and Sage Nia Parrott of Chicago, IL; one sister, Betty (Edwin) Carter, Muscle Shoals, AL; five brothers, Elijah (Shirley) Clime, Birmingham, AL; Jimmie (Dorothy) Burge, El Paso, TX; Tyree (Vicki) Burge, Birmingham, AL; Hershell (Patricia) Hicks, Birmingham, AL and Irry Hicks,

