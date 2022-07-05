ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscoda County, MI

Redford Woman Charged with Embezzling from Vulnerable Adult in Oscoda County

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

A 61-year-old Redford woman is charged with embezzling from a vulnerable adult after Michigan State Police say she embezzled more than $30,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEoJu_0gVYZAv300

from a relative.

Troopers from the MSP Mio Department were contacted in January 2022 by the victim and a relative of the victim to investigate an alleged embezzlement. The suspect, Patrice Ann Burcicki, allegedly embezzled money from the victim after moving in with her in April 2021.

Troopers say Burcicki convinced the victim to turn over all her identification and other personal information and had the victim give her power of attorney.

After moving out of the home she shared with Burcicki in November 2021, the victim changed her power of attorney in early January 2022 to another relative. Shortly after, troopers say Burcicki opened a new bank account in the victim’s name without her permission and removed more than $30,000 from the victim’s account.

MSP says Burcicki returned a substantial portion of the money after being asked to return it, but not all of it.

An arrest warrant was issued on May 25, and Burcicki turned herself in at the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office on June 27.

Burcicki was arraigned in an Oscoda County court on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $20,000 to $50,000. She was issued a $50,000 bond and is due back in court Thursday, July 7.

Comments / 1

Related
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Charged With Embezzlement After Embezzling Money from Elderly Mother

A Gaylord man was charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult after embezzling money from his elderly mother and writing bad checks, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say they were contacted in February about a tip they received about a vulnerable adult. It was alleged that the son of the adult, Karl David, 64, of Gaylord, had been embezzling money and was writing bad checks.
GAYLORD, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man accused of allowing children to smoke nicotine and marijuana

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years. Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

West Branch Man Charged After Being Found With Nearly 93 Grams of Meth

A West Branch man was charged with delivery of meth after being found with nearly 93 grams of meth during a traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police. On Monday, troopers were told by a Marquette woman that she had been dropped off outside of an emergency room in Alpena by a man who assaulted her while she was driving. The woman had visible bruising on her face and looked to be under the influence of narcotics.
WEST BRANCH, MI
traverseticker.com

Mancelona Man Arrested For Robbing TC Target Store

A 38-year-old Mancelona man was arrested Wednesday after robbing the Target store at the Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City. At approximately 3:30pm, the suspect came into Target and gave a cashier a five-dollar bill, asking for change. The man then told the cashier to "stay calm and give me all the money." The cashier complied, with the suspect then fleeing the store on foot. Target staff called 911 to report the robbery, and Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the store.
MANCELONA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redford Charter Township, MI
Redford Charter Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
County
Oscoda County, MI
9&10 News

MSP Seeking Public’s Help in Finding Stolen Recruitment Tent

Michigan State Police are looking for two women they say stole their recruiting tent that was set up at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. At around 12:27 a.m. Monday, July 4, MSP says two women were captured on surveillance video walking away with their tent. MSP is currently in the process of reviewing and collecting additional surveillance footage from other downtown Traverse City businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
whmi.com

Two Crashes, One Fatal, Under Investigation In Hamburg Township

The Hamburg Township Police Department is investigating two serious accidents, including one fatal, that happened over the July 4th holiday weekend. Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany says the first occurred on Sunday, July 3rd at 7:43pm. Police and fire personnel, along with Livingston County EMS, were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Strawberry Lake Road near Pine Bluff.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WKQI Channel 955

Woman Walking Along Michigan Freeway With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

A Michigan woman has been arrested after she was walking along the freeway with an empty 55-gallon drum on her head, according to CBS Detroit. A Michigan State Police trooper was heading northbound on 1-75 near Big Beaver Road Sunday (July 3) when they saw Ellen Baracy of Grosse Point walking on the right shoulder, according to officials. The woman had a 55-gallon drum over her head. When the trooper stopped to check on the 33-year-old Baracy, she said she was picking up litter. Police claim she was not cooperative and that "At this point, based on her erratic behavior, the trooper began to suspect she was under the influence of some type of drug."
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Michigan State Police#Vulnerable Adult#Redford Woman Charged#The Msp Mio Department#Msp
wlen.com

Police: 27-year-old Woman Found Dead in Gady Road Ditch, Husband in Custody

Raisin Twp., MI – The Raisin Township Police Department has released more information on the death of a 27-year-old woman after a reported domestic dispute on Gady Road Monday night. Police Chief Kevin Grayer said in a news release Tuesday morning that officers responded to shots fired complaints at...
fox2detroit.com

Mt. Clemens barricaded gunman in custody after shooting at Macomb County deputies

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Mt. Clemens barricaded gunman is in custody after shooting at Macomb County Sheriff's deputies Monday. Authorities said the man, who is in his 60s and known to the Sheriff's Office, got into a dispute with a neighbor over a dog at a home on Clinton near Gratiot around noon. During that argument, he came outside and fired shots, and deputies were called.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
recordpatriot.com

Body of missing Michigan man found in St. Joseph River

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
NILES, MI
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn drivers to slow down after 105 MPH ticket

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) put out a warning on Twitter Tuesday after clocking a driver going over a hundred miles-per-hour on I-96. MSP said the driver was spotted on a portion of I-96 located in Livingston County. A 20-year-old man was clocked at 105 mph. The speed limit on that section of I-96 is 70 mph.
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Troopers in Northern Michigan to Begin Wearing Body Cameras this Week

Michigan State Police Posts in northern Michigan are scheduled to begin receiving body cameras this week. “We have a couple hundred troopers in northern Michigan, we have four posts were rolling this out beginning with the Alpena Post and then we’ll be going to Gaylord, Cadillac, and the Houghton Lake Post,” said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police 7th District Public Information Officer.
CADILLAC, MI
WILX-TV

87-year-old critically injured in motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 87-year-old man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Independence Day. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on M-65, near Rollway Road in Plainfield Township. Police said the driver, a resident of East Tawas, was travelling southbound when he lost control of the motorcycle, drove off the road and into a wooded area.
EAST TAWAS, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy