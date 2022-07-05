Redford Woman Charged with Embezzling from Vulnerable Adult in Oscoda County

A 61-year-old Redford woman is charged with embezzling from a vulnerable adult after Michigan State Police say she embezzled more than $30,000

from a relative.

Troopers from the MSP Mio Department were contacted in January 2022 by the victim and a relative of the victim to investigate an alleged embezzlement. The suspect, Patrice Ann Burcicki, allegedly embezzled money from the victim after moving in with her in April 2021.

Troopers say Burcicki convinced the victim to turn over all her identification and other personal information and had the victim give her power of attorney.

After moving out of the home she shared with Burcicki in November 2021, the victim changed her power of attorney in early January 2022 to another relative. Shortly after, troopers say Burcicki opened a new bank account in the victim’s name without her permission and removed more than $30,000 from the victim’s account.

MSP says Burcicki returned a substantial portion of the money after being asked to return it, but not all of it.

An arrest warrant was issued on May 25, and Burcicki turned herself in at the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office on June 27.

Burcicki was arraigned in an Oscoda County court on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $20,000 to $50,000. She was issued a $50,000 bond and is due back in court Thursday, July 7.