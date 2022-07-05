New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street

Roger Neal Johnson, 71, of Canyon, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Family directed memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at South Georgia Baptist Church, 5209 S. Georgia St., in Amarillo. Roger was born December 22, 1950 to Evert and Bea Johnson in Groom, Texas in a small hospital. In Roger’s early years, he lived in Clarendon. In 3rd grade the family moved out to a lease farm, until his 7th grade year, when they moved into Claude. He graduated in 1969 from Claude High School, where he was Mr. CHS his senior year.

