Amarillo, TX

New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street

By Stacy Sakai
KFDA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New in Amarillo is Wubby’s Place, a children’s boutique that offers a unique clothing line made from bamboo. The boutique is located at 4410 Bell Street and opened...

www.newschannel10.com

Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Jack Sisemore RV Museum, Amarillo

Journey through the history of American road-tripping. Jack Sisemore RV Museum in Amarillo takes visitors on a journey through the history of Americans' love affair with the open road and the outdoors. It's amazing to see the creature comforts that went into these homes away from home, some of which are nearly 100 years old.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: Sonic working fast to end waste

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s Water Wasters takes a look at a fast food restaurant in Amarillo. A concerned viewer sent in pictures of the Sonic Drive-In on Ross. The photos were taken around 5:00 a.m. and show a lot of water coming from the restaurant’s sprinkler system. The water is shown flowing down the street toward Interstate 40.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Man Responsible for the Death of Evil Mosquitoes

Let's face it, mosquitoes are a nuisance and they carry disease. Name one person that likes mosquitos (I'm not even sure PETA does). That's why it's great to know that someone is taking care of mosquitoes right here in Amarillo. This guy, Zac Badrow who is the Environmental Health Specialist...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Community Chorale performing this weekend to honor military

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Chorale is performing for free this weekend. The concert is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Washington Avenue Christian Church, located at 3800 S. Washington St. The concert will feature patriotic music to honor all military, veterans and first...
AMARILLO, TX
#Bell Street#Wubby S Place#Eczema
96.9 KISS FM

Tiny Houses In Amarillo? Yeah, Not Really.

There was a time when the hottest fad in America was small, tiny, and decluttering. Marie Kondo was a household name known for getting rid of basically everything except your essentials, and reality shows were made based on tiny houses. You know what I'm talking about, right? Those little homes...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Roger Neal Johnson

Roger Neal Johnson, 71, of Canyon, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Family directed memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at South Georgia Baptist Church, 5209 S. Georgia St., in Amarillo. Roger was born December 22, 1950 to Evert and Bea Johnson in Groom, Texas in a small hospital. In Roger’s early years, he lived in Clarendon. In 3rd grade the family moved out to a lease farm, until his 7th grade year, when they moved into Claude. He graduated in 1969 from Claude High School, where he was Mr. CHS his senior year.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Nazareth to celebrate German heritage with food, music this weekend

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - The community of Nazareth is celebrating German heritage with food and music this Saturday. The German Sausage Dinner is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Nazareth Community Hall. Adults are $12 and children are $8. The Suds-N-Sounds is from 4:00 pm. to midnight at...
NAZARETH, TX
Texas Monthly

The Lone Locksmith Serving 14,000 Square Miles of West Texas

In 1986, a banker in Pampa, Texas, reluctantly made a loan to Victor Laramore, who promised to serve the area as the only locksmith, safecracker, and downright lifesaver. Every day, from far-flung corners of the Texas Panhandle, Laramore comes to the rescue, dispatched from his office in Pampa. In this...
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

TX Panhandle War Memorial seeks Saturday morning volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is looking for volunteers to help with their Saturday hours. The memorial said Saturday is their busiest day of the week, and they are looking to add a morning shift. Currently, the memorial is open during the afternoon on Saturday. The...
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police continue missing person investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Linda Barnett. Barnett was last seen in the 500 block of S. Kentucky Street on July 5, 2020. APD said she has multiple health issues requiring medication, which she did not have with...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Man Indicted for Death of Five in December

Back on December 22, 2021, a family of 5 was killed when someone ran into them head-on as they were out looking at Christmas lights. Larry G. Rolen II was arrested and charged with four counts of intoxicated manslaughter. He was also charged with one count of intoxicated assault. A...
AMARILLO, TX

