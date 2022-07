Having the right rig and picking a great road to explore is just the start. Soon enough you’ll be researching longer routes and more remote destinations, and, for that, you’ll need to make sure you’re properly prepared. That’s why we teamed up with Toyo Tires to create a guide to everything you need to know about overlanding. But first things first: Before you had out for a multi-day adventure, make sure your vehicle also has all the gear you’ll need to keep your food cold, your gadgets powered up, and yourself comfortable in the backcountry. Here’s a good place to start.

