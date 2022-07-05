ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England ready to harness ‘exciting moment’ as Lionesses go in search of Euro 2022 glory

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZhI8_0gVYYW8000

England expects, as usual, but this time may have good reason to.

Sarina Wiegman ’s side are one of several in the open field of favourites for the Women’s European Championship. But when the competition is this tight, home advantage could be critical. And until a potential Wembley final at the end of this month, that advantage will never be more keenly felt than in the curtain raiser against Austria, to be played in front of a capacity 74,120 crowd at Old Trafford.

Things should at least go better than the last time the tournament was on these shores in 2005. Hope Powell’s Lionesses won their opening group game on the other side of town at the City of Manchester Stadium but lost their remaining two and exited early. With crowds twice the size now set to turn out to watch, the excitement, hype and expectation is of an altogether greater magnitude 17 years later. English women’s football is in a much stronger place, as are England themselves.

Even so, that serves as a reminder of how pressure can work against a host nation and it would only be natural for captain Leah Williamson to feel some apprehension. “We're not robots,” the Arsenal defender admitted to an Old Trafford press conference room where there was standing room only. “There's going to be nerves. We're aware of the expectation from external sources but it is all about enjoying it. If I wasn’t allowed to enjoy it, why would I do it?”

Preparations have been underway in earnest since the end of the domestic season more than a month ago. There is a feeling of readiness and of confidence within the camp. “We've put in the work over the last however many weeks and ticked the boxes we need to tick, knowing how big a moment it is,” Williamson said. “We're ready for it. Pressure is a privilege. It's something we're embracing. That comes with it, it's part of the job.”

Williamson seems ready for all that the three-and-a-half weeks ahead could bring but if she needs any tips on dealing with the expectations, she only needs to look to her coach. Wiegman has experience of handling the pressure that comes with playing host. Her reputation in international management was forged by winning the last Euros with the Netherlands in the Netherlands five years ago, then enhanced by a runners-up finish at the World Cup three years ago.

Wiegman is confident her players can cope with stress and strain of playing a tournament in front of their own public. “We will get a feeling of the stadium then we start tomorrow and I can't wait," she said.

“We will just do the same things we always do and focus on our style of play as a team and as individuals. We also know the tournament starts tomorrow and we have been waiting for such a long time so it is an exciting moment. It would be strange if we weren't excited."

Yet such is the pace of change and development within the game, the England manager knows she cannot rely on her past experience of not only matching but surpassing what is expected of her. “The game has developed so quickly and it’s good that many countries are favourites for this tournament because the level is so high,” Wiegman said. “It’s hard to predict what it will look like at the end of the tournament. I hope as an England fan it’s us.”

Williamson’s rise has been equally meteoric. The England captain did not play at the last Euros. Her only involvement at the World Cup was a cameo in the last-16 against Cameroon. Now, she has replaced the injured Steph Houghton as captain. Her name can be found on crisp packets, drinks bottles and on one side of Tower Bridge as part of a pre-tournament publicity campaign. “Not normal, is it? But it’s good, it means the visibility of us and a team and the women’s game is being recognised as it should be.”

Wiegman’s use of her captain is one of the talking points heading into the opening game. Typically a centre-half at club level, she has been used in midfield by her new manager internationally. Where would she like to play? “If it was that easy”, she joked, before offering up a diplomatic answer. “I'd like to be on the pitch, playing for England… I'm sure tomorrow when I look back it will be a moment I will remember forever.” Expectations are mounting but Williamson and her team-mates feel ready to meet them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Andrew Porter scores again after NZ red card

Ireland are off to Dunedin for the second of three Tests against New Zealand today, looking to bounce back from a humbling defeat a week ago.The All Blacks had lost three of their previous six Tests heading into the series opener but as it turns out, reports of their demise had been greatly exaggerated. They withstood an early Ireland storm before crushing them in the 20 minutes before half-time to notch a comprehensive 42-19 victory.Andy Farrell’s men are therefore still looking for a first win on New Zealand soil in their history and although they did show more fight...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steph Houghton
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Hope Powell
The Independent

Is New Zealand vs Ireland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour

Ireland head to Dunedin for the second of three Tests against New Zealand on Saturday (kick-off 8.05am BST), looking to bounce back from a humbling defeat a week ago.The All Blacks had lost three of their previous six Tests heading into the series opener but as it turns out, reports of their demise had been greatly exaggerated. They withstood an early Ireland storm before crushing them in the 20 minutes before half-time to notch a comprehensive 42-19 victory.LIVE! Follow New Zealand vs Ireland’s second Test with our live blogAndy Farrell’s men are therefore still looking for a first win on...
RUGBY
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australia v England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from 2nd Test in Brisbane

England face Australia in the second Test of a three-match series on Saturday, looking to avenge the disheartening defeat they suffered in Perth a week ago.England lost 30-28 – their first defeat by the Wallabies since 2015 and the first time Eddie Jones has been on the wrong side of a result against the country of his birth since taking over as head coach of the Red Rose - but that scoreline obscures the fact that they trailed 30-14 at the death before late Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet tries added a veneer of respectability.Australia had been down to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Open Field#Arsenal#Uk#Wembley#Old Trafford#English
The Independent

Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take centre stage at Wimbledon on Saturday and one will become a grand-slam winner for the first time.Both had failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this week but have produced excellent runs and can create history for the countries they are representing.Jabeur, of Tunisia, could become the first female grand-slam winner from an Arab country and the continent of Africa while Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched international allegiances in 2018, will try to be the first Kazakhstani to secure major singles’ success in the sport.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead...
TENNIS
The Independent

F1 sprint: What time is Austrian Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race weekend of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history. Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is next to him on the grid, with Carlos Sainz in third.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy