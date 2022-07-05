Body of Kevin McDowell, who drowned saving woman, recovered

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The body of Kevin McDowell was recovered from the Columbia River Monday night, about a week after he jumped in to save a struggling swimmer.

Around 7 p.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was sent to an area near the western end of Hayden Island about the body. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner’s office confirmed it was the 35-year-old McDowell.

McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island to save a woman struggling to stay afloat. Family members said he pushed the woman up to safety, but he went under and disappeared.

Kevin McDowell, who drowned saving a woman in the Columbia River, co-owned the Capitol Bar in Northeast Portland, July 5, 2022 (KOIN)

Rescuers immediately searched for hours and then again the next day but did not find him. He was presumed drowned.

McDowell was the co-owner of the Capitol Bar in Northeast Portland. He was also part of PDX Black Excellence , a community organization that supports Portland’s Black residents and advocates.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with immediate needs.

This past weekend, another fundraiser was held for his family and business, organized by Trang Nguyen, who owns the nearby Vietnamese restaurant Friendship Kitchen.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.