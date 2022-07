A poll from the Texas Politics Project of 1,200 registered voters found that incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott still leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the gubernatorial race, as well as Texans opinions on abortion and gun policy and the state of the country. Most Texan voters do not support automatically banning abortion in the state while also supporting stricter gun laws, according to the poll.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO