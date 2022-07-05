ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

It’s finally over for Boris Johnson – those who work most closely with the PM have given up on him

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFauC_0gVYYPwv00
A prime ministers can survive the resignation of a chancellor, but not in circumstances like these (AFP/Getty)

It’s over. So the dam has broken at last. It’s strange the way this game of consequences plays out. The albino greased piglet is well and truly stuck, an apple firmly rammed in his gob. Et tu, Rishi?

A prime minister can survive the resignation of a chancellor, but not in circumstances such as these, with Boris Johnson already wobbling towards oblivion. It was always said that a couple of junior ministerial resignations might destabilise the administration. Now two of the more competent figures in Johnson’s government have quit. Let no one say this is some sort of Remoaner conspiracy: those who’ve worked most closely with Johnson have given up on him.

No wonder they looked so grim in front of the cameras at the cabinet table this very morning. It was like a video version of The Last Supper, or a dinner of mafia bosses, the unease around the table palpable, thoughts of treachery and despair etched on the faces of this most undistinguished of governments.

It must have been coordinated with Sajid Javid in some form – the (now) ex-health secretary, ex-home secretary, ex-chancellor. So that’s both of Johnson’s chancellors gone.

It’s impossible to see the PM surviving this one, and you wonder who will now be next to go – Johnson himself, or a cascade of his top team. By the end of the evening I can see only Nadine “the prime minister doesn’t lie” Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg sticking with the old booby. Indeed, things may move very rapidly now – and Johnson may be gone by the summer recess, leaving a huge “Big Dog” mess behind him, and Dominic Raab looking after the show until a replacement emerges.

For the Tories, it’ll be an opportunity. They can reset, get some fresh talent in, and ditch the jokes (in all senses). For the opposition parties, it’ll be a moment of danger. For the past year and more, Johnson, along with his government, has been the gift that keeps on giving for Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP. He was, and still is, a walking scandal machine. The job he obviously enjoyed so much has proved in the end to be too much for him. The short, nasty Johnson premiership will soon be over.

Who will take over? It hardly matters, strange to say. Just not being BoJo will be sufficient to restore integrity to public life, bring back rationality to policymaking, and, please God, end the ceaseless exhausting culture wars. We really do not need to scrap the BBC, next prime minister.

The list includes Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss, Javid and Nadhim Zahawi – but probably not anyone who went to Eton. It will make a refreshing change. They might go for a more establishment figure such as Ben Wallace, defence secretary and activists’ favourite, or Jeremy Hunt or Tom Tugendhat. The relief were any of those to be installed would be palpable. The least the country can expect is competence, and some semblance of an economic policy. And less lying.

The Tories have got some talent around the place, but they’ve been lacking the right leader to make the most of their best people, and to take full advantage of the vast civil service machine at their disposal. They need some policies, but of course a new leader won’t resolve the ideological divisions that continue to plague the party. Tax cuts or spending cuts? More borrowing or less? What to do about “levelling up”? Subsidise gas bills and petrol bills, or go for greener growth? To frack or not to frack? Smash the BBC or save it? Renegotiate Brexit or make it work? Reform the NHS? Rwanda or bust?

There’s no doubt fresh leadership will revitalise the government, but the old challenges will remain. Brexit is still there, along with the war in Ukraine and the post-Covid pandemic dislocations. So inflation isn’t going to go away, interest rates are still going to ramp up, a recession is still around the corner, and the UK is stuck in stagflation – sluggish growth and persistent price rises, not to mention strikes, shortages and delays.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

In a way, it is a poisoned chalice – as bad an inheritance as any since the Second World War – but there’ll still be no shortage of candidates.

And Boris? The great irony is that it was Brexit that gave him the premiership, rather unexpectedly, via the 2016 referendum and the 2019 election. Yet its divisive, convulsive effects on his party and the country’s economy have, short of an act of God, also ended his premiership prematurely.

If he quits now, he may escape being found to have lied to the Commons by the committee investigating just that, and being forced out in greater disgrace. Even so, his reputation will sink even further after he leaves office, and it will take a long time for history to treat him more kindly. He’ll be ritually thanked for “getting Brexit done”, the vaccine rollout, and standing by Ukraine.

He’ll take that. He’ll enjoy life once more as a grand journalist and writer, and travelling around on the beach and speech circuit, making the money he often seemed so short of. But he was in the wrong job.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Boris Johnson's resignation speech as he quits as Tory leader

Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office. The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit within minutes of each other following...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: The prime minister who broke all the rules

Boris Johnson has defied the normal rules of politics for so long, it is hard to believe he is actually going. Scandals that would have sunk other politicians appeared to have no effect on him. He was always able to bounce back. His gaffes and blunders became part of his brand.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘always been manifestly unfit’ for office of prime minister says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has always been in her view “manifestly unfit for the office of prime minister” after Mr. Johnson agreed with the 1922 Committee to step down from his position today (7 July).The first minister of Scotland added: “Boris Johnson, even before the last few days, was not leading an effective or properly functioning government.”The Tory leader is expected to remain in post until a new leader is put in place at the party’s annual conference in October, a No 10 source said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Uk
International Business Times

Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson Has Quit, Who Could Replace Him?

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Below is a summary of some of those who could be in the frame to replace him. There is no clear favourite and they are not listed in order of likely prospects.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Welsh secretary resigns after PM sacks Gove and refuses to quit

Wales secretary Simon Hart has tendered his resignation, saying there seems “no other option left”.It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove was sacked by Boris Johnson just hours after he told the prime minister he should step down.Mr Johnson continues to defy a chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally.A source close to the prime minister told The Independent he was insisting on staying, even though support for his leadership has collapsed at Westminster, and more than 40 ministers and aides have resigned in 24 hours.In a day of high political drama,...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership.The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”The Sun runs “Resign! Resign! Resign!” along the top of its page 4 and 5 spread, before calling Boris Johnson a “greased piglet” on the following double-page piece.The editorial in the paper’s opinion section is more balanced, acknowledging Mr Johnson got the “big calls” right.“Boris must ask himself if he honestly believes he can revive his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who should replace Boris Johnson? Have your say

Boris Johnson’s time is finally up as prime minister. And we want to know - who do you think should be the next Tory leader?Johnson is set to step down after a fatal onslaught of resignations in protest over his leadership.New education secretary Michelle Donelan became the fifth Cabinet minister to tender their resignation after accepting the role on Tuesday night, with Mr Johnson’s new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi also publicly urged him to “do the right thing and go now”.The slew of resignations continued on Thursday morning, as David TC Davies, the parliamentary under-secretary for Wales, claimed publicly to have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
POLITICS
MarketRealist

Boris Johnson Steps Down as PM, Will Remain an MP Until He is Replaced

It’s been nearly a month since Conservative MPs (Members of Parliament) held a no-confidence vote that ultimately ended with Boris Johnson remaining in his role as Britain's Prime Minister. Clearly, the decision wasn’t favored by many as nearly half of his staff resigned, which then prompted Johnson to quit. So, is Johnson still considered an MP?
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: PM whose political life began in Wales

As Boris Johnson finally succumbs to overwhelming pressure and resigns as prime minister, his first attempt to launch a parliamentary career seems a long time in the past. It began in north Wales when he was selected as Tory candidate for the Clwyd South seat in 1997. He lost that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozen ministers resign as Boris Johnson struggles to keep grip on power

(updates par 20)A dozen ministers resigned as Boris Johnson haemorrhaged support on Wednesday, leaving his position as Prime Minister in grave doubt.The action by ministers came as reports suggested Cabinet minister Michael Gove had privately told Mr Johnson it was time for him to go.The mass resignation of ministers, along with a string of parliamentary aides, came after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their Cabinet posts on Tuesday evening.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 means he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faces.But Mr Javid’s resignation...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

731K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy