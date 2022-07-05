Marilyn Meyer, 89, of Everly

(Battle Creek, IA) — Authorities in Ida County say three people were injured in an explosion and fire at a home just north of Battle Creek this (Wednesday) morning. Emergency responders from several agencies in northwest Iowa were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a-m. KTIV/TV reports one man was taken to a Sioux City hospital and a man and woman were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. A neighbor told reporters no one lived at the home but several people were cleaning it when the explosion happened. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

1 DAY AGO