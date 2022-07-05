Marilyn Meyer, 89, of Everly

Services for 55-year-old Chad Wolthuizen of Sanborn will be Monday, July 11th at 10:30 AM at First Reformed Church in Sanborn. Visitation will be at Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn on Sunday, July 10th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral services for 96-year-old Katy Vander Velde of Sanborn will be Friday, July 8th, at 11 a.m. at Christian Reformed Church in Sanborn with burial at Roseland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services for 91-year-old LaVonne Kness of Spirit Lake will be Friday, July 8th, at 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge...
Services for 61-year-old Pamela Thu-Madsen of Glenwood, formerly of Graettinger, will be Saturday, July 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the church.
Services for 21-year-old Kyle Rehm of Graettinger will be Saturday, July 2nd, at 8 p.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home and continue Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at the Graettinger Little League Ball Fields. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
(Battle Creek, IA) — Authorities in Ida County say three people were injured in an explosion and fire at a home just north of Battle Creek this (Wednesday) morning. Emergency responders from several agencies in northwest Iowa were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a-m. KTIV/TV reports one man was taken to a Sioux City hospital and a man and woman were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. A neighbor told reporters no one lived at the home but several people were cleaning it when the explosion happened. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A date has been set for the sentencing of the woman found guilty of the murder of Angel Bastman in Lake Park in 2020. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder, second degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft last month, several weeks after undergoing a nearly week long trial in Dickinson County Court that had prosecutors attempting to prove she was responsible for Bastman’s strangulation death.
The body of a man who drowned in Calhoun County's North Twin Lake was recovered on Tuesday. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the body of 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro of Rockwell City was located by a member of the Buena Vista County Dive team shortly before noon on Tuesday.
The Spencer Radio Group presents the 11th annual Vinestock Wine & Arts Festival Saturday, October 1st, 2022 from 10am-4pm in downtown Peterson, Iowa. Wine is definitely the highlight, however Vinestock is much more than just wine tasting. You’ll also find beer and handcrafted items, such as arts, crafts, wood working, and various food venders, etc!
Calumet, IA (KICD)– A rollover crash in O’Brien County early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was northbound on Highway 59 near Calumet when the vehicle is believed to have crossed the center line and started to enter the ditch when Bush overcorrected causing the vehicle to then roll over into the opposite coming to a rest on its top.
Estherville, IA (KICD)—We are continuing to learn more about what was happening with the severe storms that moved through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening including a brief tornado touchdown in Emmet County. We first got photos of a very distinct funnel cloud from west of Estherville on Tuesday...
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Sunday, July 3, on a charge of abandonment of cats and dogs. The arrest of Andrew James Sird stemmed from a report from the manager of Northpark Apartments in Sheldon stating he had received numerous calls about a dog whimpering and crying in an apartment, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SANBORN—A 34-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Cheyenne Megan Chindlund stemmed from her striking her husband in the mouth multiple times at their residence at 600 W. Seventh St., according to the Sanborn Police Department.
THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
Calumet, Iowa — A Tea, SD man was taken to a hospital after an accident near Calumet recently. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 36-year-old Timothy Hilston of Tea, SD was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson Softtail motorcycle eastbound on B62, a mile south of Calumet, just east of Highway 59.
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council adopted their ordinance banning parking in city right of ways with only one vote against at Tuesday’s meeting. Councilman Roy Gage voted no as he believes the issue can be resolved by enforcing the current code. The council praised City...
Rock Valley, IA (KICD) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s office has now released the name of the 4th of July drowning victim at a local body of water. He is 19 year old Aldo Tomas-DeLeon of Rock Valley. As we previously reported, authorities received a 9-1-1 around 4pm...
