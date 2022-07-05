How one state’s aggressive climate policy could boost its economy

As founder of the Atlanta-based tech startup Nile, she spent three years scaling the platform, which connects consumers to Black online businesses. That Friday, she was thrilled to finally find someone willing to relocate from California to Georgia to help grow the company. By early afternoon, the offer was on...
(The Center Square) – A pair of bills that will aid Rhode Island residents in more easily finding affordable housing have been signed, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced Tuesday that he signed House Bill 7944A, sponsored by Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence, and Senate Bill 3051, sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, on June 30.
On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
(The Center Square) – Fear is rising among business leaders in Massachusetts regarding November’s ballot referendum, a new poll shows. Pioneer Institute conducted a poll of Massachusetts business leaders and 73% said they think if the proposed ballot question passes it will lead to businesses leaving the state.
(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s electric vehicle rebate program begins on Thursday. The program seeks to incentivize individuals and organizations to switch to electric vehicles. The McKee administration says rebates would be worth $2,500 for new electric vehicles or leases and up to $1,500 for used electric vehicles. Rhode...
Young families in Massachusetts could be forced to leave the commonwealth — or at least, move from rural regions to more urban hubs — if lawmakers falter at their last-minute attempt to make child care cheaper and more accessible before formal sessions wrap up at the end of the month.
The purchase reflects the continued growth of Rhode Island’s oldest, largest nonprofit outpatient provider of treatment of opioid use disorders. After a seven-year search that included exploring more than 30 potential properties, CODAC has closed on the purchase of a new building to serve as its agency headquarters, at 45 Royal Little Drive in Providence, according to Linda E. Hurley, president and CEO.
This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Massachusetts in 2022. Income Tax for Education and Transportation Amendment. Description: Creates a 4% tax on incomes that exceed $1 million for education and transportation purposes.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,601,438 which is 273% higher than the state average of $429,686.
STATE HOUSE – Rep. Camille F. J. Vella-Wilkinson and Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr. are happy to announce that going forward, all military pensions will be exempt from state taxation due to a provision in the recently approved FY 2023 state budget. Representative Vella-Wilkinson, a Navy veteran and member...
We are once again in an election year and several states including Colorado and Utah have just wrapped up their primaries. Both those states are two of eight nationwide that use all mail in voting in their elections, but all states offer some form of mail in ballots. The process has come under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump accused the system of being rife with fraud. The Big Lie has been debunked by election officials and is the subject of a new documentary that looks at how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail.
Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor Helena Foulkes has raised more than $130,000 from New York City and one of the big donors is Andrew Tisch, the former CEO of Lorillard Tobacco Company. Tisch may be best known for his dramatic testimony before Congress when he was the CEO of...
