ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How one state’s aggressive climate policy could boost its economy

By Tim De Chant
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some respects, Rhode Island has it easy. With a population of a little over 1 million people, it’s smaller than many metro areas, so switching to...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 3

Related
TechCrunch

Roe reversal weighs heavily on emerging tech cities in red states

As founder of the Atlanta-based tech startup Nile, she spent three years scaling the platform, which connects consumers to Black online businesses. That Friday, she was thrilled to finally find someone willing to relocate from California to Georgia to help grow the company. By early afternoon, the offer was on...
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Rhode Island making affordable housing options more widely known

(The Center Square) – A pair of bills that will aid Rhode Island residents in more easily finding affordable housing have been signed, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced Tuesday that he signed House Bill 7944A, sponsored by Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence, and Senate Bill 3051, sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, on June 30.
REAL ESTATE
rimonthly.com

Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-earning counties in Rhode Island

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island's electric vehicle rebate program starts on Thursday

(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s electric vehicle rebate program begins on Thursday. The program seeks to incentivize individuals and organizations to switch to electric vehicles. The McKee administration says rebates would be worth $2,500 for new electric vehicles or leases and up to $1,500 for used electric vehicles. Rhode...
POLITICS
rinewstoday.com

CODAC buys new building for its headquarters – Richard Asinof

The purchase reflects the continued growth of Rhode Island’s oldest, largest nonprofit outpatient provider of treatment of opioid use disorders. After a seven-year search that included exploring more than 30 potential properties, CODAC has closed on the purchase of a new building to serve as its agency headquarters, at 45 Royal Little Drive in Providence, according to Linda E. Hurley, president and CEO.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Offshore Wind#Climate Policy
Uprise RI

“These living conditions are deplorable”: Block Island worker calls for livable housing, safe working conditions, and time off for summer staff

This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,601,438 which is 273% higher than the state average of $429,686.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND MILITARY PENSIONS

STATE HOUSE – Rep. Camille F. J. Vella-Wilkinson and Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr. are happy to announce that going forward, all military pensions will be exempt from state taxation due to a provision in the recently approved FY 2023 state budget. Representative Vella-Wilkinson, a Navy veteran and member...
INCOME TAX
ksjd.org

While the Big Lie continues, Colorado-based election expert leads the conversation on the safety of mail-in voting

We are once again in an election year and several states including Colorado and Utah have just wrapped up their primaries. Both those states are two of eight nationwide that use all mail in voting in their elections, but all states offer some form of mail in ballots. The process has come under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump accused the system of being rife with fraud. The Big Lie has been debunked by election officials and is the subject of a new documentary that looks at how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail.
DENVER, CO
GoLocalProv

Foulkes Accepts Campaign Donation From Controversial Former Tobacco CEO

Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor Helena Foulkes has raised more than $130,000 from New York City and one of the big donors is Andrew Tisch, the former CEO of Lorillard Tobacco Company. Tisch may be best known for his dramatic testimony before Congress when he was the CEO of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy