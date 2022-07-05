ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: These are the three scenarios Boris Johnson faces now

By Andrew Grice
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38m7YT_0gVYYI1400

A cabinet coup against Boris Johnson is finally under way, after the dramatic resignations of both Rishi Sunak and his predecessor as chancellor Sajid Javid . Johnson’s nightmare is that others will follow, making it impossible for him to limp on as prime minister however reluctant he may be to stand down.

All day on Tuesday at Westminster there was an “end of days” atmosphere, as previously loyal ministers, and Tory backbenchers who backed Johnson in last month’s vote of confidence, said privately they could no longer defend the indefensible, after the PM’s shambolic handling of the Chris Pincher scandal. Backbenchers stepped up their demands for cabinet ministers to walk out in order to bring down Johnson, yet most saw little prospect of that happening in the short term.

Now the chancellor and the health secretary have bowed to that pressure. The two men are allies who both still have ambitions to become PM; Johnson’s remaining allies will inevitably see their actions as a leadership bid. Sunak was Javid’s number two at the Treasury, and won a surprise promotion to the chancellor’s job when Javid resigned in 2020 after losing a power struggle against Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s then chief adviser.

Sunak and Javid were excoriating in their resignations, which allies claimed were not coordinated but were released just after Johnson gave a defiant TV interview in which he denied lying about the Pincher scandal. Sunak said the process of government was not being “conducted properly, competently and seriously”. Javid said the public “rightly expect integrity from their government”, adding that, under Johnson, the Tories are perceived to be neither popular nor competent.

Three scenarios now loom. Firstly, that further resignations force Johnson to accept that he cannot form a credible cabinet. Dominic Raab, the deputy PM, is sticking with him. Johnson will be desperately trying to lock in other ministers, knowing that the loss of one or two more senior figures would spell the end for him. The likelihood is that Sunak and Javid will not be the last. Other ministers who have leadership aspirations, including Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, Nadhim Zahawi and Penny Mordaunt, will be weighing up what is in their best interests as well as those of the party and the country. (So far, Truss and Wallace are sticking with Johnson, as are Michael Gove and Priti Patel.)

Leadership hopefuls know that they could win plaudits from Tory MPs and party activists for being brave enough to resign. But if the coup fails, their own prospects could be damaged as punishment for their disloyalty in joining in an act of attempted regicide. Until Tuesday night, one reason that cabinet figures were reluctant to move against Johnson was that Tory folklore dictates that “he who wields the dagger does not win the crown” – after Michael Heseltine challenged Margaret Thatcher in 1990 but John Major succeeded her. It isn’t always true: Thatcher won the Tory leadership in 1975 after having the courage to challenge Edward Heath.

The 1922 Committee of Tory MPs could also play a role in dislodging Johnson. Even without another confidence vote, Graham Brady, the committee’s chair, could tell the PM he had lost the support of a majority of his MPs. Some 141 of them voted against him in last month’s confidence vote, and only 32 need to change sides for Johnson to have “lost” his MPs. Brady might intervene if a majority of the 360 Tory MPs demanded another vote.

The second scenario is that Johnson prevents a wave of further resignations. He would then look to the Commons summer recess, which starts on 21 July. Sunak’s and Javid’s decisions will embolden the Tory critics who want to force another confidence vote before then, which it may be possible to do if the rule saying a leader cannot face a second vote within 12 months is able to be changed. But Johnson might manage to survive until recess, which would give him breathing space and put off another confidence vote until September. Then he would try to delay the vote until after the Tory conference in Birmingham in October, in the hope that the loyal instincts of Tory activists might bolster his position.

The next threat to him would then be the inquiry by the Commons privileges committee into whether he lied to parliament over Partygate. If he survived that, poor results for the Tories in next May’s local elections could offer his opponents their final chance to oust him before the general election, which is pencilled in by Tory HQ for May 2024.

The third scenario is that, against all the odds, the great survivor makes it to the general election. Then, his party having failed to remove him from office, the voters will get their opportunity.

That moment now feels an awfully long way away, and it will be very difficult for Johnson to reach it. Sunak and Javid, the two men who have made their move to bring him down, are both avid fans of Star Wars. They will soon find out whether the rest of the Tory force is with them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tugendhat makes union-saving pitch to Scottish Tories

Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat has made his first pitch to Scottish Tory members, stressing the need for “serious and tested leadership” for the party to be successful in Scotland.The MP, who this week put himself forward to replace the beleaguered Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, said the party required a “fresh start” after the dramatic exit of the former leader.Mr Tugendhat is thought to have support among Scottish Tory MSPs, with chief whip Stephen Kerr and North East representative Douglas Lumsden having publicly declared their desire to see the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairman take over.If we are to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Not right’: Minister who gave middle finger to crowd should explain herself, says Commons leader

Newly-appointed education minister Andrea Jenkyns should “justify” her actions after making a rude gesture to a crowd outside Downing Street, the Tory Commons leader has said.Mr Jenkyns was caught on camera giving the middle finger to protesters as she walked through the gates in the wake of Boris Johnson’s downfall on Thursday.Senior Tory MP Mark Spencer, the Commons leader and former chief whip, said he does not believe the gesture was “the right thing to do at all”.Asked if it is acceptable, he told BBC Breakfast: “No, I don’t think it is, to be honest. I don’t seek to...
POLITICS
The Independent

New education minister should explain rude gesture, says Commons Leader

Commons Leader Mark Spencer has said it is up to Andrea Jenkyns to “justify” her actions after she was caught on camera appearing to make a rude gesture while entering Downing Street.The Tory MP made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to being named education minister.Mr Spencer, a former chief whip, said he does not believe the gesture was “the right thing to do at all”.Asked if it is acceptable, he told BBC Breakfast: “No, I don’t think it is, to be honest. I don’t seek to condone that at all.“I mean, Andrea...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street.Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.She said she stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years, including two death threats in recent weeks.pic.twitter.com/eiXdMLD0cw— Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) July 9, 2022“I should have shown more composure but am only human,” she added.Commons Leader Mark...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Michael Heseltine
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Edward Heath
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Jenkyns says she made middle finger gesture due to ‘baying mob’

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns said she gave the middle finger gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street but admitted she “should have shown more composure”.Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates said in a statement that she “reached the end of my tether” and stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years.Meanwhile, defence secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Conservative Party leadership contest despite his status as favourite among the Tory grassroots.In a post on Twitter Mr Wallace said...
POLITICS
The Independent

All the Tory MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP who gave middle finger to Boris Johnson protesters says she was ‘standing up for herself’

The Conservative minister who flicked a middle finger at protestors in London has defended her actions saying “she had reached the end of her tether”.Education minister Andrea Jenkyns made the obscene gesture to crowds outside Downing Street on Thursday but has failed to apologise.In a defiant statement released on Saturday, she said had simply “stood up for herself”.She wrote: “A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common.“After receiving a huge amount of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership ‘no hopers’ should drop out, says 1922 Committee veteran

Conservative Party leadership hopefuls who have “no hope” of winning should drop out now and help “thin” down the crowded field, senior Tory MP Sir Charles Walker has said.Sir Charles, vice chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers during the 2019 contest, said MPs on the current executive could change the rules to limit the number of candidates.The contest to succeed Boris Johnson has been described by one Tory politician as the “wacky races” – with up to 15 MPs announcing their candidates or preparing to launch a campaign.“I hope some of the candidates who know they have no...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tory#Backbenchers#Treasury
The Independent

More Tories declare loyalties as Wallace rules himself out of leadership race

More Tories have declared their allegiances in what is gearing up to be a fierce race for the top job, as a Cabinet minister previously tipped to be a front-runner has ruled himself out of the contest.So far ministers past and present have thrown their hats into the ring, but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that after “careful consideration” and discussion with colleagues and family, he will not be running to be leader and the next prime minister.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman, ex-minister Kemi Badenoch and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat have all launched their bids with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Moscow ‘rubbing it’s hands with glee’ over Boris Johnson departure and will ‘exploit it if they can’

“The clown is going,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s parliament after the fall of Boris Johnson. “He is one of the main ideologues of the war against Russia until the last Ukrainian. European leaders should think about where such a policy leads”.Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry in the Kremlin, declared “the moral of the story is: do not seek to destroy Russia: it cannot be destroyed. You can break your teeth on it – and then choke on them.”Mr Johnson may regard these insults as badges of honour. He certainly will not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kemi Badenoch launches Tory leadership bid with promise of tax cuts

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has put herself forward as a candidate to become the new Conservative party leader as prime minister, promising “limited government”.The MP for Saffron Walden said she supported lower taxes “to boost growth and productivity, and accompanied by tight spending discipline”.Promising to be anti-woke candidate, she also hit out at “identity politics” and said Boris Johnson was “a symptom of the problems we face, not the cause of them”.“People are exhausted by platitudes and empty rhetoric. Loving our country, our people or our party is not enough,” she wrote in The Times.“What’s missing is an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s departure proves it: Biden has to go

The British Conservative party is ruthless, y’all. The steady drip of scandal — defending disgraced MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules; a series of revelations that his staff and cabinet and possibly the prime minister himself breached their own Covid rules and held parties during lockdowns; allegations that his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher MP groped two young men at a private members’ club — has finally caught up with Boris Johnson, who today resigned as leader of the party and therefore the prime minister. While Conservatives choose a new leader, he will appoint an interim cabinet.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

734K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy