Hearing to determine whether books in Virginia Beach school libraries are obscene set for August

A hearing over whether two books in Virginia Beach school libraries are obscene has been scheduled for the end of next month.

Former congressional candidate Tommy Altman and his attorney, Del. Tim Anderson, want a judge to rule that “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas are obscene and should not be distributed to children. The petitioners also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to restrict access to the books in privately owned bookstores, namely Barnes & Noble.

The national bookseller as well as the authors and the publishers have argued that the books are not obscene and restricting access to them would be a violation of constitutional rights. The petitions highlight sexually graphic content within the books, but the major bookseller, Kobabe, Maas and the publishers argue that taken as a whole, neither book is obscene under state and constitutional law.

Since filing the motions for dismissal, several local businesses and other associations have shown their support for the cases’ dismissal. These include Prince Books in Norfolk and Read Books in Virginia Beach, as well as other bookstores across the state. The Association of American Publishers, the Authors Guild, both the American and Virginia Library Associations and others also shared their support.

Though Altman’s petitions only indicated both books have been available in Barnes & Noble, Amazon and certain Virginia Beach Public School libraries, these other groups wrote to the court that they “have a strong interest in ensuring that a broad selection of non-obscene fiction and non-fiction reading material be made available to readers, including material that challenges them.”

Altman said in a previous interview this is about “restoring parental rights” and his goal is to have the books, along with other books considered inappropriate for children, be treated similar to how rated-R movies are treated by requiring parental consent to purchase or check out of libraries.

“ Gender Queer ” was removed from Virginia Beach school libraries back in May after a work group made up of school board members found several of the illustrations in the graphic novel were “pervasively vulgar.”

No further details about the hearing were available in Virginia Beach Circuit Court records.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com