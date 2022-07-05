ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Hearing to determine whether books in Virginia Beach school libraries are obscene set for August

By Kelsey Kendall, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

A hearing over whether two books in Virginia Beach school libraries are obscene has been scheduled for the end of next month.

Former congressional candidate Tommy Altman and his attorney, Del. Tim Anderson, want a judge to rule that “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas are obscene and should not be distributed to children. The petitioners also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to restrict access to the books in privately owned bookstores, namely Barnes & Noble.

The national bookseller as well as the authors and the publishers have argued that the books are not obscene and restricting access to them would be a violation of constitutional rights. The petitions highlight sexually graphic content within the books, but the major bookseller, Kobabe, Maas and the publishers argue that taken as a whole, neither book is obscene under state and constitutional law.

Since filing the motions for dismissal, several local businesses and other associations have shown their support for the cases’ dismissal. These include Prince Books in Norfolk and Read Books in Virginia Beach, as well as other bookstores across the state. The Association of American Publishers, the Authors Guild, both the American and Virginia Library Associations and others also shared their support.

Though Altman’s petitions only indicated both books have been available in Barnes & Noble, Amazon and certain Virginia Beach Public School libraries, these other groups wrote to the court that they “have a strong interest in ensuring that a broad selection of non-obscene fiction and non-fiction reading material be made available to readers, including material that challenges them.”

Altman said in a previous interview this is about “restoring parental rights” and his goal is to have the books, along with other books considered inappropriate for children, be treated similar to how rated-R movies are treated by requiring parental consent to purchase or check out of libraries.

Gender Queer ” was removed from Virginia Beach school libraries back in May after a work group made up of school board members found several of the illustrations in the graphic novel were “pervasively vulgar.”

No further details about the hearing were available in Virginia Beach Circuit Court records.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Library#School Libraries#Barnes Noble#Kobabe Maas#Prince Books#American
fox5dc.com

12-year-old DC boy dies while swimming in Virginia Beach

WASHINGTON - A middle school community in D.C. is mourning the death of one of its students. In a letter sent out to the Eliot-Hine Middle School families, Principal Marlene Magrino informs students and parents of the death of rising eighth-grader Zamari Wilson. "As a cherished member of the Eliot-Hine...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
coastalvirginiamag.com

Go Nuts for Doughnuts

Of all the round foods that qualify as desserts (cakes, pies, macarons, cookies and so forth), doughnuts hold a sweet place in our hearts. The sugary glaze and exciting toppings whip our taste buds into a frenzy while the soft, pillowy consistency bestows a comforting familiarity. Doughnuts are substantial enough to justify a true indulgence yet airy enough to avoid feelings of overindulgence. Plus, their singular portion sizes make them justifiably okay not to share.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

Military Circle Mall vaccination site temporarily closed effective 'immediately' due to funding change

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health said the Military Circle Mall community vaccination clinic will temporarily close, effective "immediately," after the program providing funding for the clinic experienced an unexpected funding change. According to the VDH, the Pharmacy Precision Clinic program was responsible for funding the Norfolk vaccination...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

The Glowline breaks ground in Norfolk

This 800-foot luminous path will be located in Jeff Robertson Park and will be the first of its kind on the East Coast. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/elizabeth-river-trail-foundation-breaks-ground-on-new-amenity-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Legal Matters: Rental Car Insurance

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For some drivers, rental car insurance is necessary. For others, it could be an additional cost. Either way, you should know which category you belong in. In this edition of Legal Matters, attorney Chris Jacobs with Kalfus & Nachman joined us with the details. Kalfus...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy