‘Rishi Sunak quits: Who is running the crumbling economy right now?’

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
Sunak and Javid resign: Johnson says it was a ‘mistake’ to appoint Pincher

The UK economy was left rudderless on Tuesday night after Rishi Sunak dramatically resigned from his position as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

It leaves the Treasury with a leadership vaccum at the worst possible time as the economy heads for a recession and Boris Johnson's premiership is plunged into chaos.

The prime minister was left scrambling to appoint a successor to Mr Sunak on Tuesday evening but there are few names in the running to take on the job, with other cabinet members reportedly considering their positions following a string of highly damaging scandals.

In the interim, chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke is next in the line of command. However, the minister has reportedly pulled out of doing the Wednesday morning broadcast media round, suggesting that he too may have lost faith in Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak's predecessor as chancellor, Sajid Javid, also quit from his role as health secretary on Tuesday.

Whoever does take on the Treasury’s top job will inherit one of the worst economic situations Britain has faced in living memory.

The economy shrank in April and living standards have dropped each of the last four quarters, official figures show.

It is the longest streak of falling real incomes on record, and much worse is expected later this year as prices continue to surge.

The new chancellor will have to contend with both inflation at a four-decade high and rising interest rates which are squeezing household finances and pushing up the cost of government borrowing.

The Bank of England warned on Tuesday that the outlook for both Britain and the global economy had "deteriorated materially” thanks to soaring prices stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There will be big questionmarks over how a new appointment seeks to approach managing the economy, in a Tory Party that has seen increasingly obvious divides.

Traditional low-tax, small-state Conservatives are pitted against those more focused on higher spending and “levelling up” the country.

While Mr Sunak has sought to portray himself firmly as a low-tax Tory, he has been pushed into announcing an unprecedented wave of government spending during the pandemic and then through a cost-of-living crisis.

Recently, Mr Sunak's time heading up the Treasury has been marked by clashes with the prime minister over government spending.

Announcing his resignation, Sunak said: "I firmly believe the public are ready to hear that truth. Our people know that if something is too good to be true then it's not true.

“They need to know that whilst there is a path to a better future, it is not an easy one. In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.”

The damning letter came minutes after Mr Sunak’s cabinet colleague Sajd Javid resigned as health secretary, taking aim at the prime minister's conduct.

“The tone you set as a leader, the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” the former health secretary wrote.

“The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction. I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership.”

The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said: “If they had a shred of integrity they would have gone months ago. The British public will not be fooled. The Tory party is corrupted and changing one man won’t fix that. Only a real change of government can give Britain the fresh start it needs.”

Another former ally of Mr Johnson, Oliver Dowden, resigned as party chairman in the wake of the Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield byelections, which the Tories lost by wide margins.

The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns – live: Tom Tugendhat launches leadership bid after PM quits

Former soldier Tom Tugendhat has become the first Tory MP to confirm that he will compete to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.The chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start” after Mr Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Tugendhat said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.“I have served before – in the military, and...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson Has Quit, Who Could Replace Him?

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Below is a summary of some of those who could be in the frame to replace him. There is no clear favourite and they are not listed in order of likely prospects.
POLITICS
CNBC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after more than 50 MPs quit government

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said that it is "clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and so a new prime minister."
POLITICS
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tories demand Boris Johnson is forced to leave No 10 today and not be caretaker

Worried senior Tories want Boris Johnson to be forced out of No 10 immediately, fearing further damage after he bent the constitution in a desperate bid to stay in power.The outgoing prime minister has signalled he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in September – creating a two-month period of uncertainty.The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership.The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”The Sun runs “Resign! Resign! Resign!” along the top of its page 4 and 5 spread, before calling Boris Johnson a “greased piglet” on the following double-page piece.The editorial in the paper’s opinion section is more balanced, acknowledging Mr Johnson got the “big calls” right.“Boris must ask himself if he honestly believes he can revive his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin tells troops to ‘absolutely rest and recover’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
#Labour Party#Uk Economy#Treasury
BBC

Boris Johnson: Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland took job because PM quit

Boris Johnson has made South Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland his new Welsh secretary, replacing Simon Hart. BBC political correspondent Ione Wells said no Conservative MPs in Welsh seats were willing to accept the job. Sir Robert said he only accepted the job because Mr Johnson had resigned as Conservative...
U.K.
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson promises no ‘major’ policy shifts in dying days in No 10, amid Tory alarm

Boris Johnson has bowed to cabinet pressure and promised no major policy shifts in his dying days in office, after Tory alarm at his two-month caretaker period.He pledged that “major changes of direction” – including tax cuts – should be left to his successor, even as he rejected demands to leave No 10 immediately.Within minutes of Mr Johnson confirming he will eventually step down, concern grew over what Dominic Cummings warned could be “carnage” to come.Sir John Major led demands for him to be forced out to avoid further damage to the country after what some Tory MPs called...
POLITICS
The Independent

What time will Boris Johnson quit as prime minister?

Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as prime minister after days of immense pressure from cabinet and backbench MPs.Mr Johnson has been plagued by a series of scandals, including becoming the first prime minister in office to face police action after he was fined over attending parties at No 10 during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.However, the straw that broke the camel’s back was his appointment of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, despite previous allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him.The dysfunction and continued controversies at the heart of Downing Street prompted a slew of ministerial resignations,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

