Solano County, CA

Nelson Fire evacuation warning lifted

By Tori Gaines, John Ferrannini
 2 days ago

This story has been updated to reflect that the evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – An evacuation order was in place due to the Nelson Fire in Fairfield and has since been lifted, according to a tweet from Solano Office of Emergency Services.

The Solano County Sheriff’s office first issued an evacuation order for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Road East to Thomasson Lane and all residents on Thomasson Lane, according to a Facebook post on the Solano County Office of Emergency Services.

The post clarified that an evacuation order means there is an “immediate threat to life” and is a legal order to leave now. The Vallejo Fire Department also sent three fire engines to provide aid in Fairfield. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped at 22 acres.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit assisted local agencies in fighting the so-called Nelson Fire, according to a tweet it sent out just before noon. The tweet stated that “this is not a CAL FIRE incident at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

