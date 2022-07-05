ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jody Allen: Neither Seahawks nor Blazers are for sale — yet

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NulsW_0gVYY2yh00

Jody Allen, chairwoman of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, issued a statement Tuesday saying neither franchise is for sale and that there are no sale discussions happening at this time.

However, she acknowledged that a “time will come when that changes.”

Allen is the sister of the late Paul Allen and trustee of his trust, worth billions. Speculation has swirled the past month that both franchises are poised to be sold, including the Blazers in the next 6 to 18 months, due to the wishes of the co-founder of Microsoft.

Paul Allen, who passed away in October 2018 at age 65, stipulated he wanted both franchises — among other assets — sold and the proceeds used for his passion projects.

“As we’ve stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening,” Jody Allen said in the statement. “A time will come when that changes given Paul’s plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down.

“There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold.”

Paul Allen passed away due to complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He purchased the Trail Blazers for $70 million in 1988 and the Seahawks nine years later for $194 million. He was one of the founders of the Seattle Sounders in 2007.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Portland, OR
Basketball
Seattle, WA
Sports
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
The Spun

4 NFL Teams Are Rumored To Have Interest In Baker Mayfield

There are four NFL teams starting to show interest in quarterback Baker Mayfield, per a report. Mayfield is still a member of the Browns. Cleveland has been unable to find a trade partner yet, but that could soon change as training camp approaches. According to a report, the Seattle Seahawks,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Allen
Person
Jody Allen
The Spun

Browns Have 8-Word Goodbye Message For Baker Mayfield

Say what you will about Baker Mayfield, but the former No. 1 overall pick poured his heart and soul into the Cleveland Browns organization from the moment he was drafted in 2018. After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, he helped the Browns break their 18-year postseason drought in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#The Seattle Seahawks#Non Hodgkin#The Seattle Sounders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Seahawks Insider Explains Latest Jody Allen Statement

There will be no change in ownership for the Seattle Seahawks anytime soon. That’s what the team’s chair, Jody Allen, revealed in her statement regarding the potential sale of the Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers. Her brother, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, purchased the Trail Blazers in 1988.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears fifth-round OL Braxton Jones has worked closely with LG Cody Whitehair during the final week of minicamp and has put in the work to emerge as a competitor at left tackle. “I think they’ve been harder on me, and I like it like that,” Jones said, via BearsWire.com. “Even...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy