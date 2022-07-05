ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avs re-sign forward Andrew Cogliano for 2022-23 season

 2 days ago
The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have re-signed forward Andrew Cogliano for the 2022-23 season.

Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed, but multiple reports said it was for $1.25 million.

Cogliano, 35, joined the Avalanche at the trade deadline this season. He recorded one assist in 18 games with Colorado during the regular season and added six points (three goals, three assists) in 16 playoff games.

Two of his goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs were game-winners.

“Andrew was such a big part of our Stanley Cup championship with his leadership and veteran presence,” general manager Joe Sakic said in a news release. “He battled back from various injuries throughout the playoffs and played key minutes for us when we needed it the most. He’s a great teammate who works hard on and off the ice and sets a great example for the rest of the group. We’re excited to have him back for another season.”

A first-round pick by Edmonton in 2005, Cogliano has 426 points (174 goals, 252 assists) in 1,140 career games with the Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Avalanche.

Colorado acquired him from San Jose on March 21 in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024.

