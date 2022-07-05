To be as you are. That’s the entire thrust of spiritual practices … not to become someone else, to shift your resonance, to ascend, to be better than, to rise higher, to overcome the pain.

Every practice, religious or spiritual, every practice of what seems non-religious, every path and technique, meditation intensive or business retreat … every single one has just one reason for being … to break down, break through all your coping mechanisms, all the ways you squirm and wiggle out of your experience, to clearly show you the overlays of belief that make your life comfortable, manageable, functionable.

The raw experience of life feels like it is just too much so you created a buffer. It’s only natural. No one told you or showed you anything different. Your family and friends lived in their cocoons too. How could you not have followed along? You didn’t do anything wrong. You did what you had to do.

The true spiritual path is an undoing. It is the unraveling of all the layers, the beliefs and rationales, the triggers and the physical reactions, that insulate you from the wounds of life.

Awakening doesn’t herald in the end of life’s painful grief-filled heartbreaking experiences. It is head-on all-in experiencing of the preciousness you truly are, the beauty of your unique path, the perfection of the unfolding, revealed.

With deep abiding awareness comes absolute immovability. This moment, this experience is the miracle. Life as it is shines with its inherent beauty — regardless of what life looks like. Difficult or pleasant, sad or happy, joyous or filled with grief, it is here for you to experience as fully as possible. There is nothing left to fight so the fight simply ends.

It was only ever the overlays you created to avoid life, the coping mechanisms that masked the pain, the self judgement — for judging life as something to escape is self judgement and leaves you unworthy and incapable — that prevented you from seeing the magnificence of what is always already here.

So you embark upon a path. All of life is paths, none better, all in their own unique ways painful. You experience the perfect happenings to awaken you from the spell of your own making.

Trying to avoid the pain, wanting a better version, is the spell. Settle in. Stop, if you can. If not, just know wherever your path takes you, it is more than okay. It’s designed by you for your soul’s unfolding.

There is no appropriate bio for Amaya Gayle. She doesn’t exist other than as an expression of Consciousness Itself. Talking about her in biographical terms is a disservice to the truth and to anyone who might be led to believe in such nonsense. None of us exist, not in the way we think. It’s actually much better than we can imagine. Ideas spring into words. Words flow onto paper and yet no one writes them. They simply appear fully formed. Looking at her you would swear this is a lie. She’s there after all, but honestly, she’s not … and she is. Love a paradox and life is nothing, if not paradoxical. Bios normally wax on about accomplishments and beliefs, happenings in time and space. She has never accomplished anything, has no beliefs and like you was never born and will never die. Engage with Amaya at your own risk.