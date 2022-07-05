ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meditation

To Be As You Are

By Opinion
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DljCe_0gVYXygR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Zp5r_0gVYXygR00

To be as you are. That’s the entire thrust of spiritual practices … not to become someone else, to shift your resonance, to ascend, to be better than, to rise higher, to overcome the pain.

Every practice, religious or spiritual, every practice of what seems non-religious, every path and technique, meditation intensive or business retreat … every single one has just one reason for being … to break down, break through all your coping mechanisms, all the ways you squirm and wiggle out of your experience, to clearly show you the overlays of belief that make your life comfortable, manageable, functionable.

The raw experience of life feels like it is just too much so you created a buffer. It’s only natural. No one told you or showed you anything different. Your family and friends lived in their cocoons too. How could you not have followed along? You didn’t do anything wrong. You did what you had to do.

The true spiritual path is an undoing. It is the unraveling of all the layers, the beliefs and rationales, the triggers and the physical reactions, that insulate you from the wounds of life.

Awakening doesn’t herald in the end of life’s painful grief-filled heartbreaking experiences. It is head-on all-in experiencing of the preciousness you truly are, the beauty of your unique path, the perfection of the unfolding, revealed.

With deep abiding awareness comes absolute immovability. This moment, this experience is the miracle. Life as it is shines with its inherent beauty — regardless of what life looks like. Difficult or pleasant, sad or happy, joyous or filled with grief, it is here for you to experience as fully as possible. There is nothing left to fight so the fight simply ends.

It was only ever the overlays you created to avoid life, the coping mechanisms that masked the pain, the self judgement — for judging life as something to escape is self judgement and leaves you unworthy and incapable — that prevented you from seeing the magnificence of what is always already here.

So you embark upon a path. All of life is paths, none better, all in their own unique ways painful. You experience the perfect happenings to awaken you from the spell of your own making.

Trying to avoid the pain, wanting a better version, is the spell. Settle in. Stop, if you can. If not, just know wherever your path takes you, it is more than okay. It’s designed by you for your soul’s unfolding.

There is no appropriate bio for Amaya Gayle. She doesn’t exist other than as an expression of Consciousness Itself. Talking about her in biographical terms is a disservice to the truth and to anyone who might be led to believe in such nonsense. None of us exist, not in the way we think. It’s actually much better than we can imagine. Ideas spring into words. Words flow onto paper and yet no one writes them. They simply appear fully formed. Looking at her you would swear this is a lie. She’s there after all, but honestly, she’s not … and she is. Love a paradox and life is nothing, if not paradoxical. Bios normally wax on about accomplishments and beliefs, happenings in time and space. She has never accomplished anything, has no beliefs and like you was never born and will never die. Engage with Amaya at your own risk.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

How to Use Your Birth Month Color to Balance Your Life

There are so many interesting ways you can seek out a better understanding of your personality, motivators, and driving forces. Many people love exploring astrology and birth charts, for instance. Others turn to tarot and numerology. Well, the study of colors can also be used to provide insight into who you are and why. We're talking about colorstrology, a system developed by intuitive, astrologer, and numerologist Michele Bernhardt. She combined an individual's sun sign and ruling planets with numerology and color theory to create 366 "birthday colors," each of which helps give deeper meaning to our internal conditions and behaviors. You can read more about each of the 366 colors in Bernhardt's book, "Colorstrology: What Your Birthday Color Says About You". But she's also come up with a 12-month guide with one color that best encompasses your birth month; this is a hue that may make you feel more balanced when you surround yourself with it. You're not necessarily stuck with "your" birth month color, though. Each shade has an energy that can be harnessed in various ways, like decorating your home with it, for example. So, if you're lacking tranquility, you may want to add more of September's calming color (Baja Blue) into your life. And if all of this sounds a little out there, consider this: by forcing yourself to ask yourself what you need more of, colorstrology encourages self-reflection, which is a good thing. It's also fun to learn which colors you're drawn to and what that says about you.
PLANETS
zeiy

Opinion: If these things happen to you, then you are a higher-frequency person

**This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion. What we think is what we get from the universe, and the term vibration is something that creates our aura, which is the by-product of our thoughts and our personality. We all vibrate at a certain frequency that we release into the environment. People with high vibrations are strong and intuitive vision. The people with high frequency have some common traits that we try to depict here.
psychologytoday.com

Do You Suffer From Maladaptive Daydreaming?

Daydreams can be healthy. They can enhance creativity and problem-solving. Some daydreams can be maladaptive. They may interfere with our ability to live our lives in the real world. Maladaptive daydreaming can be related to underlying emotional difficulties. It can also become a compulsion. The behaviors can be harmful if...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

I Let Tarot Cards Guide My Life & It Changed My Entire Week

I was gifted my first-ever tarot deck this year, along with an accompanying guidebook — a set titled Our Tarot, by Sarah Shipmen. It's a beautiful deck, featuring women who changed the course of history, including Joan of Arc, Emily Dickinson and Harriet Tubman. But I admit, I was intimidated. Getting into tarot is more involved than, say, looking at your horoscope. I had no idea how to use the deck. But I always enjoyed the tarot pulls that pop up on my TikTok feed, so I pledged to figure it out.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIVESTRONG.com

Can't Sit Still to Meditate? Try a Walking Meditation Instead

When you think meditation, you probably imagine sitting quietly while deep breathing. While that's a valid practice, it's far from your only option. If sitting still isn't for you, a body-centered technique may be the mindfulness hack you've been looking for. Enter walking meditation. LIVESTRONG.COM talked to Marlena Lambert, LMT,...
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

The Monster Once Beneath Your Bed May Now Be in Your Head

Virtually all your defense mechanisms can be understood as originating from the urgent need to moderate your anxiety and sense of vulnerability. Whether your outmoded defenses relate to fighting, fleeing, or freezing, you’re better off working with them than opposing them. Focus on repairing the deficits in your self-image...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Our Internal Boundaries

Internal boundaries are the standards and values we set for our lives. The more time we spend getting to know our internal boundaries, the better we will be able to create the life we want. Important boundaries to consider are wellness-related, financial and material, time, and interpersonal. Boundaries are usually...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meditation
psychologytoday.com

How to Understand Your Boredom and Break Free

Boredom springs from an internal state of tension and a nagging wish to be saved from yourself. It often drives destructive decisions, such as unhealthy relationships or drug use. External stimulation may divert our attention from boredom, but boredom reappears because its true source is unresolved. Some ways to resolve...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Want to Stop Being Pushed Around? Become Trilingual!

An immoral behavior in one situation may be a moral behavior in another. People express self-serving bias not just by flattering themselves and insulting others but by implying bogus moral rules. To stop being bullied, learn to translate between positive, negative, and neutral terms for the same behaivor. To illustrate,...
MENTAL HEALTH
theodysseyonline.com

Our bond can never break

It wasn’t love at first sight. It wasn’t desire. It wasn’t a physical attachment, sparking a fire between us. The only way I can explain it was that our bodies suddenly knew each other, our hearts suddenly felt at ease. It was like we were connected before we even spoke words to one another.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
verywellmind.com

Why the Grieving Process Isn't the Same for Everyone

We grieve when we lose someone or something that is important to us in some way. Grief and mourning are normal human reactions to loss. Grieving can affect the way we feel, think, act, and behave. This article explores some of the different reactions to grief, factors that can affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
zeiy

Opinion: The Four Agreements: I did with my life

**This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion. The Four Agreements is a book written by Mexican-American spiritual teacher and Toltec shaman Don Miguel Ruiz. This book not only presents a reflection on the importance of creating positive, meaningful relationships and how to build a positive self-image, but it also offers concrete advice for living an act more centered and attuned to love at every moment, which is possible through following the four agreements presented by Ruiz.
Hypebae

Your Guide on How To Use Crystals for Spiritual Growth

Whether you’re new to the world of spirituality, an expert in aligning your chakras or simply a fan of Steven Universe, you’re probably aware of crystals. As precious gifts from the Earth, the inclusion of crystals in healing practices, as well as magical rituals, goes back to the dawn of time. While it’s important to do your own research, their potent properties are clear given the basic science of energy. More than mere sparkly rocks, stones from yellow topaz to clear quartz are charged with the planet’s frequencies and are tangible connections to nature’s power.
MEDITATION
The US Sun

What is mewing and can it reshape your face?

WE all know how fast Internet trends can take off - and mewing is one of those. Do you want to define your jawline without having the cost of cosmetic procedures? Well, here's how you can do it safely yourself. What is mewing?. Mewing is the term used to describe...
HEALTH
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
260
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy