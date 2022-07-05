ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Lancaster, Middlesex, Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Western Chesterfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Chesterfield County through 600 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bon Air, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chesterfield Court House around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Pocahontas State Park, Beach, Midlothian and Chesterfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Nine dead after crashing on Virginia highways over Fourth of July weekend

(WFXR) — The 2022 Independence Day weekend proved to be a deadly one — especially for motorcyclists — in Virginia, with a total of nine lives lost in crashes across the Commonwealth’s highways. According to Virginia State Police, the holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and concluded at midnight […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Missing man has been found

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old man. Richard Michael Slack was last heard from on June 30. He was driving to Manassas from Fredericksburg but did not arrive at his destination. According to his family,...

