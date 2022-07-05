Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Lancaster, Middlesex, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Western Chesterfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Chesterfield County through 600 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bon Air, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chesterfield Court House around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Pocahontas State Park, Beach, Midlothian and Chesterfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO