Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay; Western Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern St. Johns, northeastern Clay and southeastern Duval Counties through 615 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, outflow boundary moving southward will interact with the sea breeze boundary parallel to I-95 causing strong thunderstorms to develop along a line extending from Riverside to near Picolata. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Unf, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Arlington, World Golf Village, Baymeadows and Nocatee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO