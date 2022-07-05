ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

More Texas migrant truck victims identified; youngest was 13

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtlcE_0gVYXYvf00
Roberto Marquez adds a Guatemalan flag to a makeshift memorial at the site where officials more than 50 people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO — More than half of the 53 migrantsfound dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, the youngest among them 13 years old, officials said Tuesday.

The medical examiner’s office is still awaiting confirmation on the identifications of 18 victims more than a week after the nation’s deadliest smuggling attempt, according to officials in Bexar County, where the trailer was found abandoned on a backroad on the edge of San Antonio.

The ages of the victims identified so far were between the ages of 13 and 55. One survivor of the journey, a 20-year-old from Guatemala, told The Associated Press that smugglers had covered the trailer’s floor with what she believes was powdered chicken bouillon, apparently to throw off any dogs at checkpoint.

The truck was carrying 73 people in all when it was found June 27. Federal prosecutors say four people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the truck, including the driver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from Texas

The U.S. Marshals need your help finding a wanted man known as Miguel Ruiz Rodriguez. Ruiz Rodriguez is wanted for allegedly violating the conditions of his pretrial release. In January 2021, Ruiz Rodriguez was arrested on charges involving Possession with The Intent to Distribute Cocaine. He was later released on bond promising to appear at all court proceedings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Massachusetts family ran for cover during Illinois parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – A family from Massachusetts was among dozens of people who ran for cover as a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday. Shawn Cotreau and his family travel from the Boston area to Illinois each year to visit family and attend the parade. Police said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III opened fire with a high-powered rifle around 10:15 a.m. Seven people were killed and dozens others injured.Cotreau said he got a clear look at Crimo, who police say was shooting from...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Smuggling#The Associated Press
Ash Jurberg

Country music star visits Uvalde victim in San Antonio hospital

When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Body of 41-year-old man who drowned in Canyon Lake found by authorities

Update: Tuesday, July 5, 4:41 p.m.: The body of a 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake over the weekend was recovered Tuesday afternoon, July 5, according to Comal County authorities, as reported by KENS 5. Robbie Berlingeri's family says he fell off the back of boat with his 2-year-old daughter and eventually went under when trying to save the little girl from drowning.
CANYON LAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

Amber Alert issued in Texas after two 14-year-old girls are abducted, officials say

An Amber Alert was issued Monday, July 4, in Texas for two 14-year-old girls, officials say. Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross were last seen June 29 in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco in central Texas. The girls were abducted and are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger,” according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

First Filipina crowned Miss Texas USA

TEXAS, USA — Miss Texas USA 2022 made history over the weekend!. R'Bonney Gabriel, who is from Friendswood, took home the crown for 2022 as the Harris County representative. Gabriel is the first Filipina to wear the crown in Texas. Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in...
TEXAS STATE
ksl.com

5 arrested, 6 kilos of meth seized in large Utah drug bust

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — Five Honduran nationals were arrested and a large amount of drugs — including 6 kilos of methamphetamine — were seized Wednesday in Tooele County by state and federal agents. The large drug bust was the result of an ongoing undercover operation being...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy