Severe Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Leslie; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Leslie and central Perry Counties through 545 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mosley Bend, or 9 miles west of Hazard, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Toulouse around 515 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hazard, Avawam, Wooton, Frew, Bulan and Smilax. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

