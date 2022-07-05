Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of Highland Park shooting victims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Following yet another mass shooting in the United States, Utah Governor Spencer Cox is ordering flags to be lowered in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured after a man opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

After an eight-hour manhunt, police took the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, into custody.

President Biden issued the following statement regarding this most recent mass shooting:

“ Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time. Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.

I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence. “

Officials say the shooter had planned the attack for several weeks before he took to a rooftop above the parade route, reportedly firing 70 rounds from a high-power rifle into the crowd.

According to ABC4 sister station WGN , Crimo reportedly disguised himself as a woman following a shooting, wearing a dress and long-haired wig in an attempt to evade police.

The shooting remains under investigation with charges still pending against the suspect.

