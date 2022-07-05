ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Man dies Monday from complications to fracture sustained in motorcycle crash last month

By Rayna McGlynn
WOLF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENBURN TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man injured in a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County last month died Monday from complications...

fox56.com

