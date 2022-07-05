ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

2 dead in double shooting at Marshall County, MS gas station

By Stuart Rucker, Bria Jones, Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7e7b_0gVYWz2100

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. ( WREG )— Two men have been shot at a gas station in Marshall County, Mississippi on Highway 72, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the shooting happened at the M&W Quick Stop just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 1048 US 72 in Lamar, Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHclG_0gVYWz2100

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men got into an argument inside the store when gunshots began to ring out.

Officers later confirmed the victims as Tarvis Shields and Demarcus Pate.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBc1h_0gVYWz2100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zecN_0gVYWz2100
Demarcus Pate (left) and Tarvis Shields (right)

Deputies said Shields died at the scene and Pate was rushed to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities didn’t say one man killed the other but they did say they aren’t looking for suspects in the two homicides.

Jerome Henderson said he knew both men and their families are connected.

“Whatever I say they look up to me and that’s what hurt me so had because I know both of them and I had love for both of them and they had love for me,” he said. “What the killing part about this is they were two sides the family of both of them are close to each other.”

Henderson said it’s a must for their small community to come together during this trying time.

“I would say to the family we just got hold on and ask God to lead us in the right way,” he said.

There is no suspect information.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office said it will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the shooting.

WREG has reported on two previous shootings in the county that has happened within the last two weeks.

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County 1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 12

ki4kws
1d ago

No respect for life anymore. It is a shame that the breakdown of society is becoming more and more violent. Whatever happened to a good ole fist fight to settle matters. Nobody shot, nobody killed and a handshake after out of RESPECT and to end the dispute.

Reply(2)
4
Related
WREG

Suspect charged with murder in death of ex-DeSoto County lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Ashley Henley, a former Mississippi state lawmaker from DeSoto County. The Circuit Court Clerk’s office in Yalobusha County confirmed Thursday that Billy Brooks had been charged in connection with Henley’s death last June. Calhoun County authorities said Brooks was picked up […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Search efforts continue for 77 year old Alcorn County man

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Seventy-seven year old Wade Davis was last seen on June 22nd, walking his dog, Buddy, near his Rienzi home. Early Wednesday, Buddy was found and returned to family members. Buddy is doing well and the discovery of Davis’ dog has given family, and search crews renewed hope.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Suspects wanted for firing shots at man at Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with Memphis Police Department are looking for several suspects involved in an aggravated assault case. Some of it was caught on camera. MPD says Wednesday around 1:16 p.m. at Mid-South Transport a victim came outside the business and saw a white Dodge Charger with two men inside parked next to his vehicle and an unknown person inside his vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with murder in Osceola

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after Osceola Police responded to a shots fired call at a Day’s Inn and Suites and found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found a man, 62-year-old Thomas Porter, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities said lifesaving measures were attempted by officers and paramedics, but he did not survive his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Holly Springs, MS
Marshall County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Marshall County, MS
City
Lamar, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Man pronounced dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday evening, police say. Officers were called out to 3900 block of Camelot Lane at 5:40 p.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. No arrests have been made. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Henderson
WREG

Deadly house fire in Frayser declared arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a house fire in Frayser Wednesday night. Memphis Fire responded to the fire around 10:20 p.m. on the 4400 block of Suncrest. MFD later confirmed the fire as arson. Christopher Blake lives next door and says he watched as the house burned down. “The house was on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect charged after Cordova officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been charged after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Cordova, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. 23-year-old Charlie Gibson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun. The incident happened Monday night in the 9200...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal crash in Parkway Village kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene. Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WREG

Mother mourns 4-year-old fatally shot in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A four-year-old child found a gun and pulled the trigger. Now his mother has a strong message to other parents, as she mourns his sudden death: Put the guns up. Tre Anderson was mesmerized with Spiderman. He begged his mom to let him sleep in his face paint and costume. “He called […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
wtva.com

Missing man's dog found in Alcorn County

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - The dog last seen with a missing Alcorn County man returned home Wednesday morning, July 6. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, the dog named Buddy is back with the family of Wade Davis. Davis was out walking his dog on June 22 when...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WREG

Fire truck wreck at Park, Airways hurts 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt Wednesday when an SUV collided with a Memphis fire engine at Park Avenue and Airways. Police said the wreck happened at 1 p.m. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries, but were taken to hospitals, police said. There was no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man points gun at deputy during road rage incident: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy during a road rage incident last week. Police say James Maples is responsible for pulling a gun out on the deputy in Whitehaven on June 28 just before 9 a.m. According to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deputy run over, suspect shot in Cordova

UPDATE: Charlie Gibson, 23, has been identified as the suspect in the officer-involved shooting. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A suspect and two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the hospital following an incident in Cordova Monday night. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 p.m. in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive, a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy