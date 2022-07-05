ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

UNH names Allison Rich next athletics director, touting her wide-ranging experience

By Special to Seacoastonline and Fosters.com
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
DURHAM — Allison Rich has been named the Unversity of New Hampshire's next direcor of athletics, leaving her alma mater, Princeton University, to take over the Wildcats' program.

Rich will replace outgoing UNH athletics director Marty Scarano, who announced last year he will be retiring this summer after 22 years.

UNH President James W. Dean Jr. said in a prepared statement Rich "brings a wealth of collegiate athletics administrative experience spanning large state and small private schools in multiple conferences and in the NCAA rooted in the overall success and well-being of student-athletes."

Rich, who has nearly three decades of collegiate athletics administration experience, has spent the last nine years at Princeton as senior associate director of athletics/senior woman administrator.

In a prepared statement, Rich thanked UNH leaders "for having the trust and confidence in me to offer this incredible opportunity to join the University of New Hampshire and lead the Wildcats team. I am looking forward to working with our incredible staff, and passionate alumni and community members to achieve unprecedented Wildcats success and provide our student-athletes with the most outstanding experience.”

Rich is expected to be introduced in a press conference on Thursday, July 14 and begin work at UNH on July 25, according to the hiring announcement.

At Princeton, Rich has been a member of the executive management team for a Division I program with 38 sports and more than 1,000 student-athletes and 200 staff members. She managed, mentored and provided leadership for all coaches and staff while supervising 12 teams, including the Tigers’ Division I Football Championship Subdivison program, according to a UNH press release.

Child care center:47 Portsmouth Naval Shipyard families lose child care. This military policy is the reason.

UNH, like Princeton, competes in football at the FCS level, the second tier of Division I. The Wildcats, who will be led by new coach Ricky Santos this fall, will be seeking their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017, when they reached the quarterfinals.

UNH is also known for its hockey programs. The men's team at UNH, once a national power, has not reached the NCAA tournament since the 2012-13 season and last had a winning record in 2013-14. UNH's women's team, also a former national power, hasn't reached the NCAA tournament since the 2009-10 season.

Rich is a licensed attorney and serves as president of the Sports Lawyers Association. According to UNH, she contributed to Princeton's Tiger Performance program by helping "student-athletes to success academically, athletically, and socially by developing resources, identifying department core values, and eliminating barriers to physiological and psychological wellness" and "she demonstrated a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion serving as a founding member and on the executive committee of Tigers Together, a program devoted to ensuring a sustainable culture of inclusion, mutual respect and unity."

Rich has served as the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee vice chair, on the National Sports Law Institute Board of Advisors, and the NCAA General Counsel’s Advisory Board.

Rich began her college athletics career at Loyola University Chicago as a policy and review coordinator/compliance and marketing assistant. She then worked for the NCAA as a liaison to NCAA conferences, committees, and the governance structure before moving to the University of the Pacific as the associate director of athletics for internal affairs and legal counsel for athletics. She later served as deputy director of athletics/senior woman administrator at California State University, Fullerton before moving to Florida State University as the senior associate director of athletics for external affairs/senior woman administrator. She has also worked as a consultant.

Rich graduated from Princeton with a bachelor of arts in history, earned her juris doctorate degree from the Chicago-Kent College of Law and a doctorate in educational administration from the University of the Pacific.

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unh#College Athletics#Durham Allison Rich#Princeton University#Wildcats#Princeton Rich#Division
