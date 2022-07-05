ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock’s Thriller ‘The Resort’ to Get Its World Premiere at San Diego Comic-Con (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michael Schneider
 2 days ago
Peacock ’s upcoming mystery thriller “ The Resort ” will hold its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con , the streamer revealed on Monday. A special advance screening of the first episode will be held on Saturday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with creator Andy Siara and stars William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Nina Bloomgarden.

Variety TV editor Michael Schneider will moderate the panel, which takes place in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. The series is produced Universal Studio Group’s UCP.

Siara (“Palm Springs”) executive produces “The Resort,” along with Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot”). Peacock describes “The Resort” as a “multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.”

Harper plays Noah, while Milioti stars as Emma, both of whom are both teachers who are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. Noah is described as perfectly content to float through the mundane reality of his existence, while Emma has found herself at a plateau in their marriage before they’re pulled into the Mayan mystery.

The series features an ensemble cast including Harper (“The Good Place,” “The Underground Railroad”), Milioti (“Made for Love,” “Palm Springs”), Nick Offerman (“Parks & Recreation,” “Pam & Tommy”), Skyler Gisondo (“The Righteous Gemstones,” “Licorice Pizza”), Méndez (“Narcos: Mexico,” “Murder Mystery”), Bloomgarden (“Hot Pink,” “Jane”) and Gabriela Cartol (“La Camarista,” “Hernán”).

Méndez plays Baltasar Frías, the head of security at the Oceana Vista Resort in 2007. He’s always in detective mode, quietly suspicious of all activity, and somehow connected to all of the unusual events in 2007. Bloomgarden is Violet Thompson, who is vacationing with her father and his girlfriend at the Oceana Visa Resort. Cartol stars as Luna, the concierge at the Emma and Noah’s resort. Prior to becoming the concierge, Luna was in housekeeping at the Oceana Vista Resort back in 2007 prior to its abrupt closure. Offerman plays Murray Thompson, the father of Violet.

In the recurring cast, Debby Ryan (“Insatiable”) plays Hannah, Sam’s girlfriend. Dylan Baker (“Happiness”) is Carl Knowlston, Sam’s dad. Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” “Freaks and Geeks”) stars as Jan Knowlston, Sam’s mom. Michael Hitchcock (“Black Monday,” “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”) will play Ted, who’s on vacation with his husband, who is also named Ted.

Siara serves as showrunner and writer/executive producer alongside co-showrunner Allison Miller. Esmail is EP via his overall deal with UCP; also EP is Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, via Anonymous Content. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as Co-Executive Producer. Ben Sinclair (who directs episodes 1-4) will also serve as executive producer.

The first three episodes will premiere on Peacock on July 28 with the remaining five episodes dropping weekly every Thursday.

