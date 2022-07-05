ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Beauty and the Beast Set as ABC's Next Live-Action Musical, Airing in December

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvPpB_0gVYWgVS00

Click here to read the full article.

With The Little Mermaid Live! ‘s Flounder puppet still swimming around in our nightmares, ABC is looking ahead to its next live-action TV adaptation of a beloved Disney property. (Hint: It’s the one with the dancing forks.)

Hamish Hamilton will direct a live-action/animation hybrid production of Beauty and the Beast , TVLine has confirmed. Jon M. Chu, director of the upcoming Wicked movie, has been tapped to executive-produce. The event — which will air Thursday, Dec. 15 on ABC, then will be available to stream on Disney+ the next day — is in celebration of the film’s 30th(ish) anniversary.

Beauty and the Beast is a timeless story and we’re so fortunate to work with creative mastermind Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a modern twist to this beloved classic for an unforgettable night of Disney magic,” Craig Erwich, Present of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale.”

Beauty and the Beast was released in theaters in 1991, winning Academy Awards for Best Original Song (“Be Our Guest”) and Best Original Score. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, though it lost to Silence of the Lambs . A live-action version of Beauty and the Beast , starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the titular lovers, hit theaters in 2017.

Additional information, including the cast, will be announced in the coming months.

Are you excited for ABC’s live-action take on Beauty and the Beast Live ? Are you scared? A healthy mix of both? However you’re feeling, drop a comment with your thoughts below.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Real Love Boat: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell to Host CBS Series

Click here to read the full article. Real-life marrieds Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell have set a course for adventure, as the co-hosts of CBS‘ The Real Love Boat dating series. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c — as a part of a new all-reality block, where it will be hammocked by Survivor and The Amazing Race — The Real Love Boat brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” says the synopsis. And, “Like the beloved original scripted series,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Is Superman & Lois' Earth Full of Holes? Did Only Murders Trio Take a Risk? Can Ms. Marvel Meet Stargirl? And More Qs

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Westworld, Only Murders in the Building, Superman & Lois and Ms. Marvel! 1 | Watching The Bear‘s season finale — SPOILER ALERT! —  are you a bit sad to say goodbye to The Original Beef already? 2 | Could the Daytime Emmys be a bit more discerning with recurring bits such as the “thought bubbles” that were clearly making the targeted actors cringe to varying degrees? While Kelly Clarkson is admirably spending the hiatus with her kids, could she not record...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Who's the Boss? Sequel Series Lands at Freevee, With Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Set to Return

Click here to read the full article. The long-awaited Who’s the Boss? sequel series has finally found a home: Amazon’s Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is now developing the series, according to our sister site Deadline. The project was first announced two years ago, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The sequel will take place 30 years later, with Samantha now a single mother and living in the same house as the original series. The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aramis Knight
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Dan Stevens
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. July 2022 will see the release of several new films across comedy, drama, action and fantasy genres. Netflix is releasing two anticipated movies this month, starting with “Persuasion,” an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name that stars Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding, Cosmo Jarvis and others. The following week, the streaming service will release “The Gray Man,” an action thriller that stars the likes of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and others.More from WWDAriana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's...
MOVIES
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty And The Beast#Next Live Action Musical#Abc Entertainment#Best Original Score#Best Picture
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
EW.com

5 Elvis movies you should see after watching Elvis

Elvis Presley was many things: cultural icon, rebel, musician, movie star. Ironically, that last one gets short shrift in Baz Luhrmann's new take on the King, Elvis. There's a quick montage of Presley's film years, including star Austin Butler warbling "Viva Las Vegas," but by and large, we skip all the Hollywood hullabaloo.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

New Nope details revealed as Jordan Peele adds set to Universal Studios tour ride

The plot for Jordan Peele's Nope is still under wraps, but Universal Studios Hollywood will allow audiences to explore the world of the film for themselves later this summer. Universal will open a full Nope set as part of the California theme park's beloved Studio Tour ride, which visitors will be able to ride past as they get a behind-the-scenes look at props and buildings from the film's Jupiter's Claim location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

Great, American Horror Stories Somehow Made Dolls Even More Terrifying — Watch Season 2 Teaser

Click here to read the full article. In the American Horror Story universe, we don’t call them dollhouses. They’re die-o-ramas, and they absolutely live up to that name. That’s the gist of the teaser for Season 2 of American Horror Stories, which returns with a new episode on Thursday, July 21. And in true AHS fashion, it’s all set to a chilling mix of The Chordettes’ “Mr. Sandman.” Each of the rooms gives off a different (but equally terrifying) vibe, possibly serving as clues to what each episode is about. As always, feel free to share any of your theories in a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy