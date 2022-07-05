ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today

By Nia Noelle
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhxWt_0gVYWXVn00
Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee.

Prospective voters can register online. To do so, they will need to provide:

  • Ohio’s drivers’ license or identification card number
  • Name
  • Birth date
  • Address
  • Last four digits of your Social Security Number

