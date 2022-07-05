Police Investigating Potential Hate Crime At Long Island Mosque

Detectives are investigating a fire at a Long Island mosque as a possible hate crime.

The incident took place in Ronkonkoma around midnight Monday, July 4 at the Fatima Al-Zahra mosque on Lake Shore Road.

During the incident, a large crescent sign was damaged at the mosque located at 55 lake Shore Road, said the Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section.

The mosque building was not damaged and no one was injured, police said.

The investigation is continuing.