The First Bank Seniors downed the Gothenburg Melons 8-3 at Gothenburg on June 30 to climb to 9-5. The fielding was sloppy at times for both clubs as they combined for 14 errors— First Bank 8, Gothenburg 6. The game was tied at 3-3 through four innings but First...

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO