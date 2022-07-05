ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Dover 11U 60-foot Cal Ripken baseball team reaches New Hampshire finals

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PN2fO_0gVYWM3200

DOVER — The hard work the Dover 11U 60-foot Cal Ripken baseball team put in on the field has earned the team two nice rewards.

First, coach Geoff Kinnicutt gave the team the Fourth of July weekend off, yes it's a holiday, but the team earned it. Secondly, on Tuesday night, the Dover 11U/60 team was set to start playing for a state championship.

Dover was set to host Concord at Keays Field Tuesday night, weather permitting, in the opener of a best-of-three series.

"The kids, they've worked real hard through the rec season, but also through the last month in preparation of everything," Kinnicutt said. "They're really excited to, hopefully, win this tournament and move on to regionals."

The New England regional tournament has tentative dates of July 16-24, and will be held in Canyon Falls, Maine, which the winner of Dover and Concord will head to after the state championship.

For the state championship, game 2 will be on Thursday at 5:30, and game three, if necessary, will also be on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Dover has not played Concord this summer, but Kinncutt is expecting the series to go all three games.

"From what I understand, the Concord team is a good team," Kinnicutt said. "We are expecting them to have a number of solid pitchers, so we're going to have to make sure that we come on and can match their position, and keep them off the base paths."

Leading up to the state championship, Kinnicutt said the focus has been tightening up its game.

"We've tried to go back and improve on what we've done already," he said. "Really just trying to get everyone into the right mindset; we've had a little bit more fun recently. We had a team outing last week, I gave everyone a break over the weekend, but it's just making sure that everyone is ready and knows what they need to do. They've been working real hard, so I haven't had any issues letting them have a little fun recently."

Though the entire team has been playing well, Kinnicutt pointed out Slayter Saucier and Brady Caswell as strong performers.

"(Caswell) has come in and has been really great at getting on base, whether it be hitting the ball or being able to draw a good walk," Kinnicutt said. "He's played really well in the field."

Through three games, Caswell boasts a .500 batting average and a .714 on-base percentage, a run scored and has drawn three walks.

Kinnicutt also highlighted Mason Legere, who has a .667 average with three RBI.

"He's played great for us in centerfield as well as shortstop," Kinnicutt said of Legere. "He's also contributed a lot at the plate, and has the most hits on the team so far."

The team roster also includes Slayter Saucier, Colin Flynn, Mason Legere, Oscar Kinnicutt, Peter Leggett, Parker Redman, Max Newton, Brady Caswell, Danny Toland, Tanner Bernard, Ethan DeStefano, Griffin Lara and Zach Crisp.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

A hometown pitcher on the mound, and climbing

LACONIA — When a flutist played the National Anthem on July 4 at a baseball game at Robbie Mills field, spectators stood, their eyes fixed on the flag. But when the heartfelt performance ended, their thoughts turned to the Winnipesaukee Muskrats game — including the team’s hometown pitcher, Ryan Dee.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Local sports legend to be honored with Gill Stadium plaque on Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Next Thursday night, a ceremony will be held at Gill Stadium to honor local baseball and softball legend Raymond “Ray” Valliere Sr. In 1947, his family enrolled him in what is now Trinity High School and he lettered in baseball, basketball and football until graduation in 1951. He then joined the Navy and served in the Korean War before returning to Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

25 Stores That People Want at the Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire

It seems like malls these days are a dying industry, but that doesn't stop us from reminiscing about the good ol' days when they were the place to be. Maybe you're someone who could care less about malls. Perhaps you'd rather do your shopping at outdoor plazas where all the stores are accessible from the street, rather than walk into a massive building and work your way back to the store of your choosing.
NEWINGTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Expect months of blasting in Bedford

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that rock blasting will begin on the FE Everett Turnpike, on the northbound barrel just south of the I-293 Interchange, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. This work will consist of blasting rock in the northbound lanes to allow for the future addition of a through travel lane.
BEDFORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Sports
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
City
Dover, NH
Ellsworth American

Hammond Lumber acquires Brock’s Building

ELLSWORTH — Hammond Lumber Co. has acquired Brock’s Building Materials, a third-generation, family-owned company located in Rochester, N.H. Hammond is a fourth-generation, family-owned building material retailer established in 1953. With the acquisition, Hammond, which is based in Belgrade, now has nearly 900 employees and 22 locations across Maine and New Hampshire.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WMUR.com

Pair gets engaged on M/S Mount Washington dinner cruise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A proposal story is getting a lot of attention online. Crew members of the M/S Mount Washington are congratulating Duncan and Courtney, a couple who became engaged while on the dinner cruise Sunday night. Management and crew are wishing the two a lifetime of happiness.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Leggett
Seacoast Current

The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
NEW CASTLE, NH
CBS Boston

Hike rescued after falling headfirst on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released. 
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England
97.5 WOKQ

Gas Stations in New Hampshire Offer $2.38 a Gallon Prices

You have to love the Granite State. With the motto "live free or die," there is no other state that I would personally rather live in. Granite Staters are good people, hardworking, and kind. Just last week, something really incredible happened at two gas stations in New Hampshire. Travelers on...
LITTLETON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon to be arraigned in connection with 1988 Lawrence murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay, officials say

A former Massachusetts corrections worker will be arraigned Thursday in connection with the 33-year-old cold case murder of Melissa Tremblay, whose lifeless and mangled body was discovered in a Lawrence rail yard the day after she went missing from a nearby neighborhood, the Essex County district attorney announced. Marvin C....
LAWRENCE, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy