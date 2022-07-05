ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Woman Shot After Flashing Bright Lights At Another Driver

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a woman in her car on Monday morning, reported WFAA . According to police, the motive may have been the victim flashing her bright lights at the other driver.

When officials got to the scene at around 3:45 a.m., they found that the woman had been shot in the face. She was shot as the other vehicle was about to pass her. She then drove to the 7-Eleven to get help, according to police.

The victim's son told WFAA that she was home from the hospital and recovering. He said, "It just hurts. I've already cried, felt every emotion, I went through everything. The only thing I can think about is getting my mom back to that place she's herself again."

Her son said that she was on the way to work when the incident occurred. He said, "She's an innocent woman. There’s no need for this to have happened. She was just trying to tell the guy or girl your brights are high and I can't see."

According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital in good condition, but no one has bee arrested yet in the case. Anyone with information is being asked to call 817-392-4550 and mention the report number 220052216.

