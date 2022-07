BLUFFTON — The Quarry Farm will present “Underwater Life in Our Watershed” starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Did you know that the insects, mollusks and crustaceans — aquatic macroinvertebrates — that live in our streams and rivers are like the canaries that miners used to keep down in the coal mines? Their presence or absence can help determine the health of waterways. Meet some of these ‘water canaries’ during this presentation.

