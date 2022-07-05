ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

‘Don’t Forget’ Brittney Griner: Pressure Mounts For Biden To Help Hoops Star Detained In Russia

By Bilal G. Morris
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GAZf_0gVYVhQO00
Source: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / Getty

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for over four months, but it doesn’t seem as though she will be returning to the U.S. anytime soon.

The WNBA star recently penned a letter to President Joe Biden from a Russian jail, expressing her fears about the possibility that she may never be free.

“I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote in the letter.

According to a communications company representing the Griner family, the letter was delivered to the White House on Monday morning. Three excerpts from her writing were made public, while the rest were only for the president’s eyes.

Griner was arrested for allegedly possessing vape cartridges that contained hashish oil. It took until May for the State Department to classify her “wrongfully detained,” which meant the U.S. could expand its efforts to bring her home despite the law in Russia. So, it took more than three months just for our government to grant her the classification needed to begin efforts to bring her back to the U.S.

On April 27 calls grew louder for Griner’s release after President Joe Biden announced a prisoner swap deal to release a Russian convicted of drug trafficking in exchange for an American prisoner in Russia.

On May 3 the Biden administration declared that Griner had been “wrongfully detained.” As such, the U.S. government would work more aggressively to secure her release even while the Russian legal case against Griner proceeds.

The WNBA basketball star arrived at a court near Moscow to begin her trial last week and is currently being detained at a pre-trial detention center north of Moscow.

The Biden Administration claims that they have been working tirelessly to bring Griner back to the states.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told CNN, “President Biden has been clear about the need to see all U.S. nationals who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad released, including Brittney Griner. The U.S. government continues to work aggressively — using every available means — to bring her home.”

But friends and family of Griner believe the president could be doing more.

“It’s really difficult,” Griner’s wife told CNN in a television interview. “This is not a situation where the rhetoric is matching the action. The people working on this are very genuine people, but I do not think the maximum amount of effort is being done because again, the rhetoric and the actions don’t match,” she said.

Rev. Al Sharpton has asked President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrange for him and a group of faith leaders to meet with jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia.

“After speaking with her wife last week, I am deeply concerned for Brittney Griner’s physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing,” said Sharpton in a statement. “Today I’m urging President Biden and Secretary Blinken to bring myself and fellow faith leaders to Russia immediately so we can pray over Brittney in prison. She deserves to see the United States is doing something for her, so she can find the strength as this show trial goes on. Brittney’s family also deserves to hear from someone who has met with and spoken to her. Four months is too long for this to have gone on, and I hope the President acts on her pleas to come home.”

Griner’s heartfelt letter included a plea to the president not to forget about Brittney or the rest of the American detainees who are trying to get back to their families.

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

During the Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks game on July 4, fans held up signs that read, “Brittney should be here,” to show support for their missing star. One fan even wrote, “Google Brittney Griner,” in order to bring awareness to her situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYkOL_0gVYVhQO00
Source: Meg Oliphant / Getty

The Phoenix Mercury will hold a public rally on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, to show support for Griner, as well as continue to put pressure on US officials to get her released and returned to the states.

What Is The Biden Administration Doing To Free Brittney Griner?

‘Don’t Forget’ Brittney Griner: Pressure Mounts For Biden To Help Hoops Star Detained In Russia was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Phoenix Mercury#Los Angeles Sparks#Politics Federal#Russian#The White House#The State Department#American
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Pat Cipollone testimony did not contradict other witnesses, says committee member

The January 6 select committee finally met with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who arrived for a closed-door interview on Friday after months of outreach.Mr Cipollone’s name has featured prominently in recent public hearings, where other witnesses discussed his role in trying to prevent Donald Trump from deploying the Justice Department to illegally overturn the 2020 election.The former White House counsel spent almost eight hours with the panel investigating the events leading up to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.The committee is reportedly planning to hold another primetime hearing on Thursday 14 July. This is in addition...
U.S. POLITICS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
255
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy