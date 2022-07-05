WV to receive $1.9 million to combat drug epidemic

A sign on the wall reads “This site save lives” in Spanish and English at an overdose prevention center at OnPoint NYC in New York, N.Y., Friday,… Read More

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today, July 5, 2022, more than 1.9 million dollars in funding was announced from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the drug epidemic and support a health center network in West Virginia.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito made the announcement, and are proud to announce the record amount that they managed to secure towards public health in West Virginia.

“Every West Virginian has felt the impacts of substance use disorder, and combatting this heartbreaking epidemic continues to be a top priority of mine. Rural Communities Opioid Response is an important program that provides funding to rural health clinics to address and combat substance use disorder. West Virginia’s health clinics and centers are the backbone of our healthcare system, and I am pleased HHS is investing in these two programs as they continue to provide essential healthcare services. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to combat the drug epidemic and support health centers across the Mountain State,” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) “As we continue to battle drug addiction and overdoses that skyrocketed during the pandemic, we must further equip our health centers and behavioral health clinics with the resources they need to help those who need it most. The opioid epidemic has touched each of us one way or another, but investing in community-based solutions can help pull individuals from the grip of addiction and set them on the path toward recovery. I will continue to fight for the resources our clinics need as we work to end the addiction crisis in West Virginia.” Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV)

Listed below are the amounts given in individual awards as part of the funding.