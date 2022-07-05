ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Take A Peek Inside The 'Massive' Texas Mansion Shaq Just Bought

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal recently purchased a home in Collin County, strengthening his ties to the Lone Star State.

The basketball Hall of Famer's realtor, Zac Gideo, confirmed the sale with an Instagram post of him and the big man. "Shaq & Zac has a nice ring to it 🏀 it was a pleasure and an awesome opportunity to help you find your new home in Dallas. Who’s next? 🤝," the Rogers Healy and Associates real estate agent captioned the post.

At first, it was unclear where the house is located, but new details have emerged about Shaq's new home. A report from Realtor.com shared a cool look inside the "massive" mansion in Dallas suburb Carrollton, according to MyPlainview. The final sale price still hasn't been disclosed, but the home was on the market for $1,224,900 in April.

The home built in 2005 is over 5,200 square feet. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There's also a gas fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, deluxe office, gym, home theater and three-car garage. In the backyard, Shaq will enjoy a covered patio, large pool, spa and rock waterfall.

