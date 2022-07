The Kearney County Health Services Board of Trustees heard reports from department heads during the June 29 regular meeting. Luke Poore, CEO reported on behalf of the Kearney County Medical Fund. The Fund is continuing preparation efforts for the annual fundraising golf tournament to be held on July 15 at Awarii Dunes. They have already surpassed last year’s sponsorships for the event.

