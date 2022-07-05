ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodega Taps Larry June for Its New Balance 574 Legacy "Internationally Known" Campaign

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the course of 2022 thus far, Bodega has heavily leaned into the collaborative realm, especially on the footwear front. After linking up with ASICS for a Summer-friendly GEL-MC PLUS team-up, the streetwear retailer is now aligning with New Balance to manufacture a 574 Legacy...

The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Bo Turf

The dual-sport legend known as Bo Jackson served as the face of much of Nike’s Trainer footwear line in the late 80s and early 90s, but most of those models were made specifically for the gym floor. Bo spent most of his time on turf and grass fields, so Nike concocted a model just for that purposes – the Air Bo Turf.
Larry June
Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Stash “QUAI 54”

Some of the pieces from the upcoming Quai 54 collection — such as the Air Jordan 7 and quite a few apparel staples — have already been unveiled, building up hype for the event in July. And as further revealed today, an Air Jordan 1 Stash is also in the works.
Jayda Cheaves Showed Out In A Luxurious White Dress At BET Awards 2022

The culture's biggest night took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night. All of the stars showed out for the 2022 BET Awards and there were plenty of stand-out moments, even before the ceremony took place. The Red Carpet found plenty of celebrities showcasing stunning attires but the ladies truly showed out.
The Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 To Release Globally On June 29th

Just under a week ago, Slam Jam teamed up with Salomon for a collaborative XT-4. And upon its release at the retailer, the shoe very quickly sold out; and the same could very well happen again upon its global debut on June 29th. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, Slam Jam...
The Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Releases Tomorrow

Teased and delayed ad nauseam for the better part of the last year, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, June 15th. Far from being an original colorway of Tinker Hatfield’s second-ever design for the Air Jordan line, the upcoming retro follows a similar color-blocking to the widely-beloved “Green Glow” offering from August 2013. Shades of “Dark Grey” and “Cement Grey” take over the majority of the pair’s upper and sole unit, with the titular “Infrared 23” tone animating eye-stays, branding and inner-lining, tread pods underfoot. All together, the aforementioned components help further expand the Jordan 4‘s already-robust catalog, especially what’s offered in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler sizing.
Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
Nike Adds Brushstrokes To This Artful PG 6

Brush-stroked Swoosh logos have made their way onto the Air Jordan 1, the Air Force 1, and more. Now, it drips out of the confines of Nike Sportswear and onto a performance model as the Nike PG 6 appears in its most artful form yet. The same brush-stroke style logos...
Detailed Look Jasmine Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle PE

As MJ’s daughter, it’s likely Jasmine Jordan has a sizable collection of PEs. One such pair was even seen on her feet about seven years ago — and as a release is, at this point, highly improbable, the only way we can enjoy the extremely rare Air Jordan 1 is through English Sole‘s photography.
“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
