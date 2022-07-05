ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Review: ‘A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill’ is a charming albeit troubling true-crime musical

By Charles McNulty
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iApe_0gVYUFwN00
A scene from “A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill” at the Geffen Playhouse. (Jeff Lorch)

In 1994, the wife of a popular rabbi was murdered in her home in Cherry Hill, N.J. The case became a media sensation when it was discovered that the rabbi, who was having an affair with a Philadelphia radio personality, had paid to have his wife killed.

Playwright and composer Matt Schatz, who lived for a time with his family in Cherry Hill, has written a clever sung-through musical about the crime. Your enjoyment of the show may depend on how well you’re able to screen out the true-crime dimension of the story.

“A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill,” which is receiving its world premiere at the Geffen Playhouse in a charmingly unpretentious production directed by Mike Donahue, is a curiously jaunty work considering that it’s about a real-life mother bludgeoned to death inside her own home.

The conceit is that we’re watching an annual musical at the local Jewish Community Center about the crime. The townsfolk of this tightknit Jewish enclave have come together in amateur theatrical fashion to engage in a ritual of memory.

The show’s opening number begins with a question: “Why do we recount and recall?/ Can’t we just forget?/ Or even better yet/ Pretend it never happened at all?”

One of the answers intoned later in the musical is that “remembering’s what we do.” The “we” here is the Jewish people, persevering through a turbulent history that includes the collective memory of ancestors being marched to their graves.

Reenacting this heinous crime is a way to process the morally unspeakable. Neighbors have gathered to contemplate the gravity of the rabbi’s sin, the nature of evil and the lingering shock that a pillar of the community could have been capable of such murderous duplicity. Their own gullibility haunts them as much as anything.

The Cantor has come with her guitar. Musicians, dressed like they just finished running errands at the mall, are visible on Alexander Woodward’s auditorium set. One by one, the characters recall where they were when they first heard the news of the murder.

The pageant moves back in time to 1968, when the rabbi (played with runaway enthusiasm by Danny Rothman) first arrives in Cherry Hill to teach the teens. Handsome and athletic, he has an informal manner that declares a new sort of religious leader.

When asked what to call him, he says “Fred.” After spending time in Israel, he returns to form Congregation M’kor Shalom, a Reform Jewish synagogue. At this point, he wants to be called Rabbi, even as he maintains a strangely relaxed and at times seductive intimacy with his congregants.

This backstory is confusingly rendered. The sudden shifts in time are abrupt and sometimes hard to track. Adding to the blurriness is the way cast members are called upon to play multiple roles. This is common practice in the theater, but the characters an actor is called upon to perform aren’t always clearly delineated.

Jill Sobule, the standout in the ensemble, plays not only the Cantor but also the rabbi’s wife (unnamed in the musical but clearly based on aspects of the life story of Carol Neulander). Sobule is so distinctive in her Cherry Hill ordinariness that it took me a minute to figure out that the rabbi wasn’t in fact married to the Cantor.

The story of how the rabbi’s wife began the Cherry Hill Kosher Cake Company and grew the operation into a thriving catering business is recapped in a wonderful little conversational ditty. But the musical, created in the Geffen Playhouse’s inaugural Writers’ Room program, rarely allows us to get to know any of the characters in depth.

All that we can say about this marriage is that neither husband nor wife was home much. The rabbi’s affair with “The Lady on the Radio,” as she’s designated in the program, is sketched a bit more fully. But Zehra Fazal, who plays the newly widowed woman, can only do so much to bring this radio personality into three-dimensional life.

“A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill” seems heavily influenced by “Come From Away.” Both musicals introduce a cross section of humanity, though “A Wicked Soul” is not as successful in sorting out its characters. The show adopts its own indie-folk musical style to identify a community that’s set apart. These denizens of Cherry Hill, located “10 miles outside of Philly,” “25 miles from Trenton” (as the characters singingly inform us in their version of “Welcome to the Rock” from “Come From Away”), are separated not by geographical but by religious and cultural distance.

Schatz’s lyrics are full of giddy wordplay. At times, the wit becomes a little labored, as when Maimonides is rhymed with quantities or the rabbi’s eventual life sentence occasions the singing of “L’chaim” (Hebrew for “to life”). But I’ll admit the shtick often had me tittering. The number that brings the house down is “Friday Night,” which features three groupies of the rabbi celebrating Shabbat to a disco beat.

Rivkah Reyes plays the reporter who helps crack the murder case. Jahbril Cook portrays the rabbi’s son, whose testimony against his father proves crucial. And then there’s Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper, who moves purposely with heavy tread in roles villainous and virtuous. The performers always remain visible to the extent that we’re watching actors playing community theater troupers reenacting a horrible event in their town’s past.

The amusing folksiness is expertly delivered. Donahue elicits a laid-back quality from his ensemble that is a wry delight. The production is refreshingly free of bells and whistles, but the skill on display is nonetheless attention-grabbing. It requires enormous talent to maintain a low-key pose while holding an audience captive.

I left the Geffen prepared to declare “A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill” a hit, with a few qualifications — namely, that the storytelling needs some cleaning up and that the role of the rabbi could be endowed with more than good looks and clumsy ardency. (The character remains a blank even after he’s convicted.) But as occasionally happens in the life of a critic, when I woke the next day to write this review, I had second thoughts.

Treated as a purely fictional story, the musical is a delight. But a woman was murdered, a family shattered and a community left reeling. Should I really be chuckling over the droll lyrics of kibitzing bystanders?

“A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill” enjoins us to remember. But the show doesn’t want us to remember too much. To think too deeply about the crime would spoil the fun. This is a musical, after all.

It’s a shame that the story wasn’t set elsewhere and sundered from the journalistic record. A more thoroughly fabricated approach would have avoided these troubling moral issues. A musical this much fun shouldn’t make you squirm in the morning.

‘A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill’

Where: Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., L.A.

When: 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Ends July 24.

Tickets: $39-$129 (subject to change)

Contact: (310) 208-2028 or geffenplayhouse.org

Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes (no intermission)

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
SheKnows

Emma Stone Exits Malibu for Austin, Sells Midcentury-Modern Beach Home for $4.4 Million

Emma Stone is leaving Los Angeles behind as she heads to Austin, Texas for greener pastures. That also means saying goodbye to the beautiful midcentury-modern ranch that she’s called home for the past four years. She made a nice $1.2 million profit, selling the residence for $4.4 million. The 1,764-square-foot home overlooking Las Tunas Beach offers spectacular views and sunsets that likely made it a peaceful oasis in the midst of a pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

At LA’s Hottest Supper Club, A-List Musicians Perform While You Eat Caviar and Pasta

Click here to read the full article. On many nights, the hottest ticket in Los Angeles is a restaurant reservation. Verse, the Toluca Lake destination that 10-time Grammy-winning mixing engineer Manny Marroquin operates next to his storied Larrabee Studios, has some of LA’s most creative and delicious food. The restaurant is also an intimate music venue where Robin Thicke just finished a five-week Thursday-night residency that included a surprise duet with Lil Wayne on June 9. “The first thing I loved about Verse was the vibe, the look and the acoustics,” Thicke says. “We wanted to record a live album. And knowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesfnews.com

Visit The Top Shopping Malls In Orange County

UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
Entertainment
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide

The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The Festival of Arts presents over 100 of Orange County’s finest artists. The Festival of Arts is July 5 2022...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

This Award Winning Plastic Surgeon Brings Confidence and Beauty to Newport Beach—Here’s His Story

Meet Dr. Sanjay Grover, One of Orange County’s Premier Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Sanjay Grover MD, FACS is one of the top plastic surgeons in Orange County. The board-certified surgeon combines precise, refined technical skills with detailed artistry to create stunning results for clients. He holds nearly 25 years of experience in the field and is adroit in aesthetic surgery of the face, nose, breast and body. In 2021 and 2022, he was named by his peers as one of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons in Newsweek Magazine and is frequently recognized as a leading doctor by the Orange County Medical Association and Castle Connelly. Plastic Surgery Newport Beach.
orangecoast.com

Person of Interest: Ryan Winkleman, A Prominent Member of the O.C. Birding Community

I started around 2010. I took some ornithology classes through UC Riverside extension, and then it became my hobby as well as my occupation. Before birds, I was focusing mainly on amphibians and reptiles. But birds are much more ubiquitous. There are 10,000 species in the world, and in California alone there are almost 700. So it became a fun challenge to learn them all.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Sobule
Person
Maimonides
Person
Zehra Fazal
L.A. Weekly

NCIS Actor Charged In Connection To Death Of Model Christy Giles

Charges have been filed against two men, including NCIS actor Brandt Osborn, in connection to the 2021 killings of model Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The man charged with two counts of murder was David Brian Pearce, with Brandt charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. Pearce...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Geffen Playhouse#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Soul#Musicals#Crime#Performing#Jewish
CBS LA

Woman attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

Street vendors are an iconic part of the Los Angeles food scene but many are growing more and more concerned as they become targets for smash-and-grab robberies. Cameras caught a recent attack where a woman dumped out tins full of food and poured out barrels of horchata at the "South Tacos Stand" before attacking vendor Bertha Zuniga on the corner of Slauson and Normandie Avenues Saturday night. Before leaving, the woman spit on everything she had not already trashed.While she was nervous to speak out, Zuniga said the woman started destroying her spot after workers asked her to wait until they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Uptown Whittier compromises on new plan for outdoor dining

More change coming to Uptown Whittier as the city strikes a compromise for the contentious outdoor patios."You'll see sometimes during the week there's not a whole lot of people, so I understand the car situation," said Whittier resident Erika Martinez said. While the outdoor dining options served as lifelines for restaurants during the pandemic, the closed-off streets limited traffic to stores in the area — a major concern for the owner of Greenleaf Botanicals who calls the area a ghost town. "It really affected us because there's no one there," said Moses Beltran, who has owned his business for three years. "We...
WHITTIER, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Pride is this weekend; here’s everything you need to know

The Long Beach Pride parade and festival returns this weekend with a two-day waterfront event featuring musical performances from Iggy Azalea, Paulina Rubio, Natalia Jiménez and more across four stages. Last year, organizers decided to forego the parade and in-person festivities as an extra safety precaution due to COVID-19....
LONG BEACH, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Sweet Lily Bakery Adding Second Location in Culver City

Sweet Lily Bakery, the Hollywood Hills cafe co-owned by one of Paris’ best pastry chefs, is expanding to a new location in Culver City, located at 9516 Culver Blvd. The new bakery will move into the former home of Yella Mediterranean, first reported by Toddrickallen. Although the opening date is unknown, this is a massive accomplishment for co-owners Thibaut Leymarie and Marine Le Faucheur. They opened the first location at 3315 Cahuenga Boulevard during the pandemic and have proved it to be successful enough for a second location. Now, the two are getting ready to bring their menu of various French favorites, including cakes, sandwiches, tartines, and quiches, to Culver City.
CULVER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday July 5 2022

Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday July 5 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Redondo Beach: Best 7 Places to visit in Redondo Beach, CA

“Redondo Beach's central location is one of its best assets. Los Angeles is just 22 miles away. The main beach connects it to nearby cities such as Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach. It is well-known for its relaxed, beach town vibe." Tourists love this region for its stunning landscapes and...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Canyon News

Santa Monica Extends Local Emergency To December 31, 2022

SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica’s Forty-Third Emergency Supplement signed on June 29, extends the City’s remaining local emergency orders through December 31, 2022, or the termination of the County Health Officer Order, whichever transpires first, provided that the Santa Monica City Council ratifies the need for continuing the local emergency due to COVID-19 every 60 days.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
349K+
Followers
65K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy