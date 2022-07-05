Look: More Photos Released of Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie at UFC 276

Patrick Mahomes has already achieved plenty of notorious accolades throughout his first four seasons as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Namely, his Super Bowl LIV win and Super Bowl LIV MVP stand out. He has also earned four Pro-Bowl nods and has one All-Pro season under his belt. Moreover, Mahomes won the 2018 AP MVP Award and the 2018 AP Offensive Player of the Year Award for his 50 touchdown passes and much more that season. Though wins are always debated on if they are a “quarterback stat” or not, the Kansas City passer is 58-16 in 74 career games so far, including playoffs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO