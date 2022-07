New Path Villages (NPV) Detroit, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in downtown Detroit, plans to create a self-managed community of cost-effective tiny homes for people in need of housing. Established by native Detroiters in 2021, NPV is an emergency shelter and housing community prepared to serve all unhoused individuals. The program’s goal is to ensure residents’ basic needs are being met, while having input in how the village is run. NPV seeks to bridge the gap between the street and conventional housing with several cost-effective housing options. The village will be located behind the affiliated church (formerly Christian Temple Baptist Church) at 4103 Cadillac Blvd. in the East Village neighborhood.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO