ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Strong storms, potential flash-flooding to follow today's extreme heat

By Sun-Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxd5v_0gVYTnnA00
Chicago skyline Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A heat advisory has been issued for the Chicago area Tuesday, with the heat index reaching as high as 110 degrees before storms hit in the evening.

The advisory by the National Weather Service covers parts of northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois and is in effect until 8 p.m.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the weather service warned.

The heat index was expected to peak between 105 and 110 degrees in the afternoon, with storms forecast by the evening. Winds could gust to 70 mph with hail in some areas, the weather service said. AccuWeather notes flash-flooding is possible.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications urged residents to call 3-1-1 if they need help.

“It’s also important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors and our vulnerable populations when temperatures climb to extreme levels,” the office said in a statement.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Links:

https://www.instagram.com/wbbmnewsradio/

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 80s, scattered storms expected later

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Thursday, humid with a chance of afternoon showers. Winds: E 5-10. High: 84. Showers likely tonight with thunderstorms possible. Winds: E 5-10. Low: 69. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Friday Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds: ENE 10-15 gusty....
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago First Alert Weather: More Rain Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cooler but muggy morning as temperatures make way in the 80s by afternoon. There may be a few passing showers but most of the day stays dry. Shower chances increase tonight into early tomorrow. The rain wraps up early Friday as skies clear out for the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Storms Could Turn Severe Across Chicago Tuesday Amid Sweltering Heat

Strong and severe storms are expected to sweep through the Chicago area Tuesday, accompanied by heat indices above 100 degrees. As a front drops, storms should converge in northern Illinois by the Wisconsin border between 3-5 p.m., then work their way down into Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists predict.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
BoardingArea

Travel Alert July 2022: Severe Weather to Affect Chicago

If Chicago is in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest weather system which has been bringing strong thunderstorms to affected areas of the upper midwestern United States.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of McHenry and Boone counties; valid until 8:00 p.m. CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 643 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * AT 643 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER POPLAR GROVE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, LAKE IN THE HILLS, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, MARENGO, POPLAR GROVE, HAMPSHIRE, CANDLEWICK LAKE, LAKEWOOD, CAPRON, TIMBERLANE, UNION, GARDEN PRAIRIE AND RIDGEFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 23 AND 41. THIS INCLUDES...BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Extreme Heat#Chicago Area#Heat Index#Accuweather
WGNtv.com

Strong thunderstorm to affect southeast McHenry County through 4:15 pm

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ005-052115- MCHENRY IL- 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY THROUGH 415 PM CDT... AT 350 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER BULL VALLEY, OR NEAR CRYSTAL LAKE, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, ISLAND LAKE, CARY, FOX RIVER GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS, LAKEWOOD, OAKWOOD HILLS, PRAIRIE GROVE, PORT BARRINGTON, BULL VALLEY, HOLIDAY HILLS, TROUT VALLEY AND RIDGEFIELD. THIS INCLUDES...MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE AND MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

A severe thunderstorm warning has just issued for portions of Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties; valid through 9:00 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 806 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... WESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 900 PM CDT. * AT 805 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MAPLE PARK TO CAMPTON HILLS TO ELGIN, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, HANOVER PARK, ADDISON, GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ST. CHARLES, WOODRIDGE, GLEN ELLYN, WEST CHICAGO, BATAVIA, GENEVA, CAMPTON HILLS AND ROSELLE. THIS INCLUDES...SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, FERMILAB, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WHEATON COLLEGE, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

CHICAGO ZOO WENT ON LOCKDOWN DUE TO A DANGEROUS THREAT LAST NIGHT...

Brookfield Zoo was placed under lockdown and visitors were told to shelter in place Tuesday evening after the facility received a threat. Police said at about 5:15 p.m. their west central dispatch received a call from a crisis intervention line to inform them a woman had called and threatened to do harm both to guests at the zoo and to herself.
BROOKFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago’s positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city’s coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line resuming normal service, after being diverted to 'L' tracks for report of smoke

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is resuming normal service on the Red Line, after subway trains were diverted to the 'L' tracks during the morning rush amid reports of smoke.The CTA said, around 8:35 a.m., Red Line subway trains were halted at the Harrison stop due to reports of smoke.Northbound and southbound trains later were diverted to the 'L" tracks as the Fire Department responded, but the CTA said normal service was resuming around 9:10 a.m.The Fire Department responded to the Harrison stop for the report of smoke, but struck out the response with no reports of any injuries.The CTA said the smoke was the result of a mechanical issue on a train.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook and DuPage Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillside, or over Westchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. ____________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

No injuries after flames rip through West Town buildings

CHICAGO — City fire officials say no one was injured after flames engulfed two vacant buildings on the West Side Wednesday afternoon. According to Chicago fire, the blaze damaged two newly constructed buildings in the 900 block of N. Wood. The cause of the fire is unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 28, found dead on CTA tracks near Addison Red Line station

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead on the tracks near the Addison CTA Red Line station Thursday morning in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. A CTA train operator was heading northbound around 2:31 a.m. when he stopped the train after spotting someone on the tracks, police said. The 28-year-old woman was...
ADDISON, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy