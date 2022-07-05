ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Why Season 24 Isn’t Coming to NBC in July

By Caitlin Berard
 2 days ago
For police procedural fans, the summer months are brutal. There are currently three Dick Wolf universes – Law & Order, FBI, and One Chicago – comprised of nine shows total. And they all follow the same annual schedule.

The season finales of all nine shows typically air in late May and go on a summer hiatus. They return in late September of the same year, but that’s a third of the year without a weekly dose of the beloved detectives, hospital staff, and first responders.

Like all Dick Wolf shows, Law & Order: SVU follows the same pattern. Unfortunately, this means Olivia Benson and her team will not return to NBC this month. Fans of the unbelievably successful police procedural have to wait until Thursday, September 22nd for a continuation of the Special Victims Unit’s story.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 24 to Feature a New Showrunner

There’s no question that Law & Order: SVU is popular. It’s so popular, in fact, that while the average show lasts a mere 3-4 seasons, SVU is entering its 24th.

Additionally, despite its sister shows, Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime, enjoying a high level of success as well, SVU continues to reign supreme in the ratings. It’s the longest-running primetime show in television history and only seems to gain steam over the years rather than slow down.

As it’s now seen over 20 years on air, it’s no surprise that SVU has gone through a staggering number of showrunners. Since its premiere, six producers have held the role. And with the premiere of Season 24, the titan of television is adding a seventh to the list.

Following his work on Season 23, long-time Law & Order showrunner Warren Leight stepped down from the position. For Warren, keeping the series afloat through the pandemic was a tough and stressful task. As such, he’s taking a much-needed break.

“The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous,” Leight explained on Twitter. “And I’ve decided to take a break… At least once a week this year a brick came thru the window. This person quarantined, that location lost, another show fell behind and our guest star was no longer available.”

In his place, David Graziano will step into the role, leading the many returning stars, including Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino, to what will no doubt be another successful season.

‘SVU’ Showrunner David Graziano Praises Cast and Crew of Series

Though brand new to the Law & Order universe, David Graziano is already blown away by the professionalism and talent of the cast and crew. Following the news of his hiring, Graziano took to Instagram to praise his new colleagues.

“Court is now in session,” he wrote alongside an image of a writer’s meeting. “Jean Paul Sartre once said: ‘Hell is other people’. But if you ask me, the b—-rd was dead wrong.”

“EXHIBIT A: Yesterday was the first official day of the writer’s room for SVU Season 24,” he continued. “And this group of talented industry professionals turned this court set into a special kind of heaven.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Are Chris Meloni and Ice-T Friends in Real Life?

Friendships are not always easy as they look on the outside but Law & Order: SVU stars Chris Meloni and Ice-T do their best. Every Thursday night, you can tune into NBC and see them play their famed characters. Watching them on SVU or even Law & Order: Organized Crime these days for Meloni’s Stabler is fun to do. Ice-T’s “Fin” Tutuola has gotten along with Stabler in the past. That’s going to happen again. Well, some people might wonder if they are friends in real life. Let’s take a look and see.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From ‘Timeline of Olivia Benson’s Romantic Relationships’

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?. Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.
NCIS Season 20 is not coming to CBS in July 2022

Our eyes are on the return date for NCIS. We want to know when we’ll get answers about Parker. When is the NCIS Season 20 premiere?. We left Parker and the team in a questionable situation. Parker is being framed for murder, and his ex-wife has something to do with it. What exactly is this case all about? We have to wait for the NCIS Season 20 premiere to get our answers.
‘Chicago Fire’: Is Kara Killmer Returning in Season 11?

The tenth season finale of Chicago Fire brought some exciting moments for fans of the popular One Chicago TV series. Between the long-awaited wedding between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd, the exciting finale storylines, and the guest stars we have long been waiting for, the finale was a big one for Fire fans.
‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s When Season 24 Will Premiere

Law & Order: SVU has been a commercial and critical success since it launched on September 20, 1999. The Dick Wolf-created series became the longest-running primetime U.S. live-action show in the history of television. Overall, the show has earned 91 award nominations in its history. Law & Order: SVU is set in New York City. It follows the “elite squad” of NYPD called the Special Victims Unit who handle sexual offenses and hunt down wanted criminals. Fans have been emotionally invested in the characters and their stories since airing last century.
