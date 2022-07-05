ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Local team heading to Dizzy Dean World Series

By Randy Dickson
crestviewbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Crestview’s finest baseball players ages 14 and under will be...

crestviewbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

South Walton alum reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton alum, Alexa Guarachi, competed in the women’s doubles and reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon this week. Guarachi and partner Andreja Klepac fell to Zhang Shuai and Elise Merens to finish in the top eight in the women’s doubles draw. Guarachi was an All-SEC tennis player at the University of […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldogs finish first half of summer workouts

It has been a busy two months since Thomas Grant was named the head football coach at Crestview. Throughout much of the spring he wore the title of “interim,” before principal Jay Sanders made it official in the middle of May.
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Southaven, MS
Southaven, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Crestview, FL
Sports
cenlanow.com

JSU no longer participating in Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State University announced Wednesday that their football team will no longer participate in the Southern Heritage Classic, one of the most attended HBCU classics in the country. On Wednesday, JSU announced its termination of participation in the annual game. JSU stated that their governing athletic...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
memphismagazine.com

The Best “Worst State” Ever — Part Two

It’s hard to drive along the highways of Mississippi without encountered roadside stands offering boiled peanuts. Editor’s Note: John Branston has been thinking about Mississippi for a long while. What follows is his meditative exploration through what he calls, mostly fondly, the best “worst state” ever. You are encountering his musings in the form of a cover story, but these could just as easily fill a book. (The best stories defy categorization.) The moments that he shares here take place on the road, but you wouldn’t call this a travel story. John allows the unprettier parts to take up space, but neither is this another think-piece about the ills of Mississippi. It’s more like sitting in John’s passenger seat and listening as one of our best storytellers meanders through a state he’s been in conversation with for more than half his life. This is part two of a four-part series. Enjoy the ride.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hold onto your buns, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Mid-South. On July 8-10, the famous sausage vehicle will be parked at several Kroger locations in the area. July 8. Collierville. 3685 S Houston Levee Rd. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 240 New Byhalia...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dizzy Dean
Person
Stephen Dean
desotocountynews.com

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased in Mississippi

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Entrepreneur/Restauranteur Dave Rauschkolb Wins Van Ness Butler Jr. Hospitality Award

The Walton County Tourist Department has named Dave Rauschkolb as the winner of its annual Van Ness Butler Jr. Hospitality Award. This hospitality award was established in 2003 to recognize excellence in hospitality service, travel/tourism marketing, advertising, promotion, and contributions to the local community. “To share that commonalty of passion...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WREG

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Oxford: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Oxford, Mississippi

If you’re looking for a culinary treat, Oxford, Mississippi is the town for you. This city is home to several restaurants with James Beard Award-nominated chefs and several other top-rated establishments. In fact, Oxford has been honored with two James Beard Award-winning chefs. In fact, the city’s top chef, John Currence, won the 2009 James Beard Award for “Best Chef – South.” And many of his chefs, including his sous chefs, have also received nominations.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players
styleblueprint.com

Refuel at Mississippi’s 12 “Gas Station Gourmet” Hotspots

We understand that elevated fuel costs can make a trip to the gas station a painful experience. But on some visits, you might just find something else inside the station to dull the pain a bit — great food! While the wall of jerky and the robotic brisket-ordering system at Buc-ee’s (a gas station complex that can be seen from the International Space Station) might be impressive, we prefer smaller, down-home service stations when we’re hunting for tasty food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Travel Channel

National Dive Bar Day: Is There a Portal To Hell In Memphis?

National Dive Bar Day is July 7, and a small Memphis joint may be pulling double duty as a dive bar and a portal for dark energy. The building that houses Earnestine and Hazel’s in Memphis, Tennessee has been a church, a store, a hair salon, a cafe, a brothel, and a dive bar — and it has picked up its fair share of paranormal activity.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Three arrested after Union County chase

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people were arrested following a high-speed chase that began Wednesday, July 6 in Union County. The chase made its way into Tupelo before ending back in Union County. Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the chase began on Interstate 22 when a deputy came...
UNION COUNTY, MS
WREG

Crash leaves I-55 bridge into Memphis blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is at a standstill Thursday morning on the Interstate 55 bridge heading into Memphis from Arkansas. The southbound lanes are blocked as TDOT tries to tow a tractor-trailer to the Memphis side of the bridge. Take the I-40 bridge this morning to save time.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Senatobia man

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Ronny Phil Warren, of Senatobia. MBI officials said Warren is five feet and nine inches tall, 270 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. They said he was last seen wearing black...
SENATOBIA, MS
WKRG News 5

Child nearly drowns at Santa Rosa Beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico, according to officials with the South Walton Fire District. Officials said a lifeguard was en route to one medical call when they were stopped by a...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy