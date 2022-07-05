ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Star Blake Shelton Surprised a Disabled Veteran With a July 4th Meetup

By Emily Morgan
To celebrate the recent fourth of July holiday, country music icon Blake Shelton took time to meet with a US veteran.

On Monday, Shelton was celebrating Independence Day at a marina in Pottsboro, Texas. When he heard a veteran was on a boat nearby, he had to introduce himself. As a result, he took the time to meet Jason Morgan, a retired US Air Force Special Operations Command veteran.

After spending time together, Morgan later documented their meeting on social media.

“Great hanging out with Blake Shelton on our boat. Happy Independence Day,” Morgan wrote. “We were at the same gas dock and someone told Blake that a disabled veteran was in one of the boats gassing up and he come over to meet me. I was very appreciative.”

Shelton, who rocked swim trunks, a Hawaiian-style shirt, and a ball cap, also posed for a photo with Morgan while at the marina.

After Morgan posted the pic, his followers blew up the comments section. His followers praised the country singer for taking the time to meet him.

“How dang cool is this !! Thrilled Blake is an overall good guy,” one user wrote, while another wrote, “Happy 4th of July to you! Blake Shelton is the best!”

According to Morgan’s website, he was injured in 1999 after being deployed to South America on a counter-narcotics mission.

Blake Shelton takes time out of his day to spend time with US veteran

While in a rural area of Ecuador, Morgan’s unit was involved in an incident with drug traffickers. As a result, his driver lost control of their vehicle, causing it to launch off the road. Morgan crushed his spine during the crash after being ejected from the car.

His website reads, “As he lay left for dead drowning with his face submerged in swampy water, a miracle occurred. An American missionary working on radio towers in the area came upon the scene quite by chance and saved Jason’s life. He proceeded to extract him from the mud and water and was able to coordinate the difficult evacuation of the victims by using his shortwave radio which was the only available working communication in the remote area.”

Two months later, Morgan woke up from a coma and was paralyzed from the waist down. For nearly four years, he underwent numerous hospital stints and surgeries.

Today, Morgan is also a motivational speaker and best-selling author. His first service dog also inspired his book, A Dog Called Hope, A Wounded Warrior and the Dog That Saved Him.

As for Blake Shelton, he recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Gwen Stefani. He recently posted about the occasion with a sweet message to his wife. In the post, he called it the “best year” of his life.

my opinion only
1d ago

Blake has always been a good man. Thank you for making a Vet a happy person..

