Cambridge, OH

Randall M. Baker

Your Radio Place
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandall M. Baker 56 of Cambridge passed away early Sunday Morning on July 3, at his home with his wife. Born June 9, 1966 to the late Agnes E. Baker of Cambridge and F. Dale Baker of Newcomerstown. He was a 1984 graduate of Cambridge earning a certificate in...

yourradioplace.com

Your Radio Place

Jeffrey R. Walker

Jeffrey R. Walker, age 42 of Kimbolton, Ohio passed away on Friday July 1, 2022 at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 11, 1980 in Cambridge, Ohio to Warren (Yogi) and Karajan “Tina” (Voytko) Cartner. Jeffrey is survived by his parents, 3 daughters Tacey Walker, Kiara Walker, and Lainey Gatrell, 2 sons Robert Walker and Zaden Gatrell, a grandchild Violette Walker, a brother Dale (Shelley) Walker of Dennison, Ohio and the mother’s of his children Danielle Walker and Jessica Ball. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bundy-Law Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
KIMBOLTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Donna D. Wittenbrook

Donna D. Wittenbrook, age 61, of Lower Salem, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born November 16, 1960, in Cambridge, daughter of the late Ronald and Joann Williams McCune, Sr. Donna was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, and she was devoted to her family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Mrs. Matilda "Tillie" Mae Ward

Mrs. Matilda “Tillie” Mae Ward, 94 of Senecaville. Matilda “Tillie” Mae Ward, 94, of Senecaville, died Monday (July 4, 2022) at Mercy Medical Center, Canton. She was born May 13, 1928 in Zanesville, daughter of the late James Kirkbride and Rebecca (Weaver) Kirkbride. Tillie worked several...
SENECAVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Patrick "Pat" E. Hemmer

Patrick “Pat” E. Hemmer, 65 of Zanesville, died 3:46 AM, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the James Cancer Hospital following a seven week illness. He was born Saturday, April 6, 1957, in Zanesville, the son of Edward J. Hemmer and Eleanor (Gribben) Hemmer. He married Tammy (Sieliet) Hemmer on Saturday, October 17, 1981, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Cambridge, OH
Obituaries
City
Cambridge, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Your Radio Place

J. B. Peavler

J.B. Peavler, age 90, of Freeport, Ohio, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville. He was born August 27, 1931, in Kentucky, son of the late Willie Dowell and Leona Gritton Peavler. He retired in 1986 as a powerline construction supervisor for the Hoosier Engineering Company in Dublin. He owned and operated a beef cattle farm in Freeport for many years. J.B. loved farming and old-time country music, and he was a fan of country singer Alan Jackson.
FREEPORT, OH
Your Radio Place

118th Ohio Hills Folk Festival underway in Quaker City

QUAKER CITY, Ohio — One of Ohio’s oldest festivals, the 118th edition of the Ohio Hills Folk Festival in Quaker City is underway. Events are scheduled today, Friday and Saturday (July 7, 8 & 9). The kiddie pedal pull starts at 7:30 tonight. The crowning of Royalty takes...
QUAKER CITY, OH
WTRF- 7News

A new era begins at Neely’s Grocery

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for an iconic Wheeling business. Three familiar faces at Neely’s Grocery will be retiring on Wednesday. Rod Miller and his brothers Lance and Scott will be stepping back from...
WHEELING, WV
Person
Dale Dickson
Your Radio Place

New Concord Farmers' Market Returning on July 11

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Farmers’ Market will open Monday, July 11 in front of New Concord Elementary School. The New Concord Area Board of Trade is organizing the market, which is to provide residents with fresh, locally grown produce, homemade baked goods, handmade craft items, and locally sold goods in a friendly environment.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

'Fun in the Ville' in Barnesville this Thursday

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The community is invited to downtown Barnesville on Thursday, July 7 for “Fun in the Ville.” The event will have a Circus Night theme from 4 to 9 p.m. in the West Main parking lot. There will be Wood Fired Pizza, DJ Ritchie, Kona...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Longtime employee recognized at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital congratulated longtime employee Ruth Anderson on her retirement. Anderson worked more than 46 years at the hospital. She was also named the “Employee of the Year” by the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce at its banquet this past April.
BARNESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Neighborhood Revitalization on Luck Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It seems like many structurally sound older homes get torn down once they become abandoned and a local group is looking at other more affordable alternatives. The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation Executive Director Andy Roberts explained how rehabbing homes can be a much more time...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Pearl House Nears Completion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – After many delays a downtown Zanesville housing facility is nearing completion. The Pearl House is an $8 Million 34 unit apartment complex built for recovering addicts who need another chance to succeed in society. Pearl House Zanesville Project Manager Steve Carrel talked about where the project...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

The Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival is returning in mid-July

ROSEVILLE, Ohio – The Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival has announced the return of the Pottery Festival to Roseville Village Park July 14-16 with the theme being: “Pottery Pride of the U.S.A.”. The ceremonial opening will be held at noon on Thursday July 14, with a plate breaking-auction, featuring The...
ROSEVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Americans for Prosperity lower gas cost to $2.38 at Steubenville station

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Drivers across America have been pinching pennies, as the national average price per gallon reaches nearly five dollars.  However, Thursday morning in Steubenville that wasn’t the case. One community member called it ‘better than Christmas morning.’  It’s been quite some time since Americans have seen gas prices go down but from 8:00 a.m. to […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTAP

Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County sheriff Steve Greiner has passed away. Current Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard posted the news on his Facebook account on Sunday. He formerly served as Greiner’s chief deputy. Woodyard noted that Greiner was both a colleague and a friend. He went into...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Obituaries
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County Library System is now LATE-FINE-FREE

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System (MCLS) is now late-fine-free. “The library in Muskingum County has a history of changing service models to meet the changing needs of our community. Fine-free is the next step in reducing barriers for our community and providing access to resources,” states Stacey Russell, Executive Director of the.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville man charged with fifth OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Zanesville man has now been charged with his fifth OVI. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Jason Evans was operating a vehicle westbound on US 22 in Muskingum County when he was stopped for a traffic violation on Sunday, July 3. During the...
ZANESVILLE, OH

