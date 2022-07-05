Randall M. Baker

Jeffrey R. Walker, age 42 of Kimbolton, Ohio passed away on Friday July 1, 2022 at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 11, 1980 in Cambridge, Ohio to Warren (Yogi) and Karajan “Tina” (Voytko) Cartner. Jeffrey is survived by his parents, 3 daughters Tacey Walker, Kiara Walker, and Lainey Gatrell, 2 sons Robert Walker and Zaden Gatrell, a grandchild Violette Walker, a brother Dale (Shelley) Walker of Dennison, Ohio and the mother’s of his children Danielle Walker and Jessica Ball. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bundy-Law Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.

