ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Indie Games Raise $140,000 for Abortion Funds

By Gita Jackson
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds, a $10 bundle of over 750 indie games and other projects, has raised over $140,000 for abortion funds, with the goal of raising a total of $200,000. “In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

3 years of abortion trends in America, state by state

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortions#Roe Vs Wade#Roe V Wade#Video Game#Charity#Indie Games Raise#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Pdf
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Charities
Vice

Christian Fascist Propaganda Is All Over TikTok

Patrick Bateman, the lead character in American Psycho, walks toward you as a rapid montage of images depicting Medieval-era religious wars between Christians and Muslims flashes in the distance. Madonna’s 2005 chart-topping single “Hung Up” is playing. You see the words “Fight for Glory; Western Man.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Salon

How to access abortion in a post-Roe world

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion and sweeping nearly five decades of legal precedent aside in the process. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," Justice Samuel Alito wrote. "It...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Glamour

How to Become an Abortion Clinic Escort

“I didn’t know how to help,” says Elle. She’s talking about the time before—before she got trained, practiced, and learned how to become an abortion clinic escort. She lives in New Jersey, a state that has strong protections for abortion rights. At first, she wasn’t even sure whether her help was needed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Coming Rise of Abortion as a Crime

Before last week, women attempting to have their pregnancies terminated in states hostile to abortion rights already faced a litany of obstacles: lengthy drives, waiting periods, mandated counseling, throngs of volatile protesters. Now they face a new reality. Although much is still unknown about how abortion bans will be enforced, we have arrived at a time when abortions—and even other pregnancy losses—might be investigated as potential crimes. In many states across post-Roe America, expect to see women treated like criminals.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
SFGate

Judge lifts order against Indiana abortion procedure ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge is allowing an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protection for abortion. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s order signed Thursday lifts the injunction she issued in 2019...
INDIANA STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Inside a US abortion clinic in its final days

A Supreme Court decision has allowed states to ban or severely restrict the ability for women to get abortions, and nowhere was this felt more immediately than in the state of Arkansas, where so-called 'trigger laws' forced its last abortion clinic to close. The BBC spent the final days inside...
ARKANSAS STATE
Vice

Amazon Workers Who Commute Across the US-Mexico Border Every Day Are Organizing for Better Working Conditions

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. OTAY MESA, CALIFORNIA—In late May, I drove a rental car down the California coast to Otay Mesa, the third busiest border crossing in the United States. The land port sits 20 miles south of San Diego and inland from the Pacific Ocean, and processes up to 55,000 vehicles, mostly semi-trucks, filled with agricultural and commercial products daily. In 2019, then-President Trump visited Otay Mesa to hold a press event at the construction site of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, calling a new design fortified by 18 and 30-feet walls running parallel to each other “virtually impenetrable.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Vice

Libraries Are Becoming a Battleground for LGBTQ+ People

Far-right extremist groups are infiltrating drag queen story hours. Library boards are voting to remove books with queer and transgender narratives. Online trolls are stalking librarians’ personal social media accounts and calling them “sex groomers.”. There’s been a swift escalation of LGBTQ-related attacks on libraries in recent months,...
SOCIETY
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
88K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy