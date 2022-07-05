ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Police search for missing West Palm 12 year old

By Rob Meachem
850wftl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH- The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is searching for 12 year old...

www.850wftl.com

BOCANEWSNOW

SHOT IN HEAD: This Is The Boca Raton Man Cops Shot During Rescue

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Man As Woman Is Saved In West Boca Raton. UPDATE AT 8:52 a.m. THURSDAY: READ THE POLICE REPORT. ALLSWANG ALLEGEDLY HELD THERAPIST HOSTAGE. USE THIS LINK. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The photo you see above is Tzvi […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

BSO seeking suspect in woman’s hit-and-run death

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Sunday in Pompano Beach, the agency said Thursday. A driver struck and killed the woman, whose name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: BOCA RATON MAN HOLDS THERAPIST HOSTAGE, ASSAULTS

DUCT TAPE. KNIVES. VIBRATING MASSAGER. HELL NIGHT. READ THE POLICE REPORT: NEW DETAILS AFTER POLICE SHOOT MAN IN HEAD IN WEST BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:09 p.m Thursday, July 7, 2022: A judge denied bond to Allswang in this case. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com

Suspect shot by deputy transferred from hospital to jail

A knife-wielding suspect who was shot in the head by a deputy during an alleged hostage situation is out of the hospital and now at the Palm Beach County Jail. Deputies arrived at the jail with the suspect, Tzvi Allswang, 20, after he was discharged Wednesday from a local hospital.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

19-year-old dies after accidentally driving into pond

(LAKE PARK, FLA) — A 19-year-old man from Lake Park, Florida has died after he accidentally drove into a pond on Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on I-95 near Mile Marker 112 in Martin County. Authorities say the victim was traveling southbound on I-95 when he...
LAKE PARK, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD is Investigating the Death of 2 Individuals

Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police are reporting that they are investigation the death of two people. On July 5, 2022 at 5:48pm, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the 1700-Blk of SW Apache Ave in reference to a welfare check. An individual called 911 after receiving concerning information about two individuals that reside together at this residence.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Bicyclist struck, killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was struck by a car and killed Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach. It happened on Congress Avenue in front of Palm Beach State College. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating. See also: Double murder suspect tells deputies, "They're...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

