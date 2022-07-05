ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.

For the hot dog fans out there, LoveFood found the best hot dog joints in every state, from hole-in-the-wall locations to traditional restaurants.

The best place to try a delicious hot dog in Colorado is... Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs!

Writers also explained why they chose this cool restaurant and retailer:

"Featured on Anthony Bourdain's hit TV show No Reservations, Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern and Food Network's The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Denver's Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs has received plenty of attention. It also gets lots of praise from customers. The restaurant serves incredible hot dogs made from beef, pork, boar, veal and reindeer, as well as ostrich and rattlesnake and rabbit (depending on availability)."

If you're dying to try their hot dogs, drop by 2148 Larimer St. in Denver.

#Hot Dogs#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Biker Jims Gourmet#Reindeer#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Americans#Lovefood#Food Network#Gourmet Dogs
