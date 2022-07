FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 5, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that all KSP Driver Testing Regional Branches have been established within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Offices and are ready to serve Kentuckians who wish to obtain a state driver permit or driver license. Residents will now have the option to make driver testing appointments at any regional office throughout the commonwealth, regardless of their county of residence.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO